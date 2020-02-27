Zilliant Names Bob Davis Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced Bob Davis as the company's new chief financial officer. In this role, Davis is responsible for Zilliant's financial, human resources and legal operations.

Davis brings more than 20 years of accounting and financial experience with a range of technology companies varying in size and revenue. His experience includes serving as the chief financial officer of SaaS companies CA, Inc. and Open Solutions. Bob also supported the financial functions at numerous eCommerce companies, including Saatva.

"Given Bob's proven leadership and ability to impact positive change within fast-growing tech companies, we view his skillset as a strong asset to the organization," said Greg Peters, Zilliant president, chairman and CEO. "Bob's success in improving operational excellence and international operations as well as the integration of M&A transactions and raising capital will play a critical role in ensuring Zilliant's long-term stability and success."

"I'm proud to be joining a company that is committed to understanding and solving customers' unique challenges and ensuring they are well-positioned for success," said Davis. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further improve Zilliant's strategic financial operations in support of the company's larger goal to help B2B companies increase margins and revenue through better pricing and sales performance."

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

