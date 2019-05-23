Zilliant Showcases End-to-End Pricing and Sales Growth Capabilities at MindShare 2019

"It's an honor to host such a wide array of innovators - longtime customers, companies evaluating Zilliant technology, strategic partners, industry experts – in our hometown," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "The steep challenges faced by B2B organizations every day are being met head on by our customers, who have harnessed the power of their data and are using Zilliant's intelligent technology to their advantage."

MindShare focused on distributors, manufacturers and service providers dealing with a rapidly changing business landscape across various industries, with topics such as:

B2B eCommerce disruption

Adopting a Pricing Center of Excellence

Digitization and optimization

Pricing modes and methods

Distributor / manufacturer partnerships

Omnichannel pricing

"When disruptors, like Amazon, are duplicating parts of your value proposition, you need to duplicate parts of theirs," said Ian Heller, President & COO of Modern Distribution Management in his message to attendees. "Traditional B2B companies must scale with technology and become more comfortable doing business online, while offering services that are hard for disruptors to digitize."

A common theme was Zilliant's comprehensive ability to solve pricing and sales problems big and small, from price list management to advanced, actionable AI-driven pricing and sales guidance.

"We wanted to create a data-driven culture as part of our digital transformation journey," said Mike Eppes, Managing VP of Parts at Rush Enterprises. "Zilliant has become our data science backbone for our parts operations, serving as the nexus for many of our IT systems, from CRM to eCommerce. As a result of using Zilliant's solutions, we are achieving higher revenue and profits and are better able to anticipate our customers' needs."

MindShare featured interactive deep dive sessions led by veteran Zilliant customers. A&O Johansen, a major distributor of technical installation materials and tools in northern Europe, spoke about the real business results they achieved with Zilliant.

"We have a very complex environment as both a B2B and B2C provider. The ripple effect of eCommerce down the buyer chain caused inconsistent pricing across channels," said A&O Johansen CRM Consultant Nadia V. Nielsen. "Zilliant's Price IQTM solution allowed us to align our prices and roll them out with an optimized, omnichannel B2B2C approach."

IDC's Research Director for Digital Business Models and Monetization, Mark Thomason, delivered the keynote on business model issues, trends and the challenge of managing pricing in an increasingly global and digitized world.

"Using automated pricing technology, such as from Zilliant, is critical to addressing these challenges at scale. Zilliant was named a Leader in the 2018 IDC MarketScape for B2B Price Optimization Applications, and Zilliant customers rated Zilliant very highly in value delivered," said Thomason.

His 2018 report awarded Zilliant with the following plaudits:

Shortest time-to-value

Highest return on investment

Best customer satisfaction

If you are interested in the key learnings from the conference content, here are our five takeaways from MindShare 2019.

