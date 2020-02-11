Zilliant's 2019 Year in Review

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, recently concluded its strongest fiscal year of growth to date in 2019, highlighted by 45 percent new annual subscription value growth year-over-year.

As the leading provider of predictive B2B pricing applications with the highest ROI and best customer experience*, Zilliant not only significantly grew its customer base, but also effectively expanded its product portfolio with three new major products unveiled in 2019, resulting in the most comprehensive, dynamic and scientifically advanced price optimization and management (PO&M) offering on the market.

"2019 was a thrilling year on multiple fronts for the entire Zilliant team, and we are proud to continue to return the highest-rated customer satisfaction in the PO&M market," said Greg Peters, Zilliant president and chief executive officer. "The announcements of three new offerings, an expanding customer base into new industries, and new dynamic applications for our software solutions solidify Zilliant's leadership in B2B PO&M."

Three major product announcements showcase a continued commitment to constant improvement in an already industry-leading product portfolio:

Price Manager™ reimagines how B2B pricing teams tackle price management and give the ability to dynamically make updates as market conditions change.

Deal Manager™ provides a one-stop shop for sales and deal desks to streamline the creation, management and approval of customer price agreements and contracts.

Real-Time Market Pricing offers the ability to leverage digital and eCommerce data as an additional input to pricing management calculations and optimization to set dynamic prices and automate negotiations.

Additional accomplishments include the acquisition of many new customers in 2019, including:

METRO AG, a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers as well as independent traders, expanded its use of Sales IQ TM and Price IQ TM within numerous markets, including Pro a Pro, MAKRO Cash & Carry CZ ( Czech Republic ), METRO Slovakia, and METRO Turkey.

and Price IQ within numerous markets, including Pro a Pro, MAKRO Cash & Carry CZ ( ), METRO Slovakia, and METRO Turkey. Nexeo Plastics, a leading plastics distributor with a global supply chain and offices in the North America , Europe and Asia will utilize Price Manager™ and Deal Manager™ to streamline deal and price management in Europe .

, and will utilize Price Manager™ and Deal Manager™ to streamline deal and price management in . Superior Essex is a wire and cable manufacturer and the largest global producer of magnet wire and will utilize Price Manager™ better and more dynamically update prices.

Oldcastle APG is a leading provider of outdoor living and building products, with strong positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, and packaged products. They will use Price IQ™ to reduce complexity and variability in their pricing process to improve the experience for employees and customers alike.

Spandex is an international supplier of materials, sign systems, displays and equipment with presence in 19 countries, and will use Sales IQ™ to leverage customer insights and receive actionable guidance to better serve each of its 40,000 customers' unique needs.

NatureWorks is an advanced biomaterials company turning greenhouse gases into Ingeo™️, a renewably sourced polymer, and Price IQ™ will allow the company to tailor its materials pricing in support of unique customer needs in each of its markets.

