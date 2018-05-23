Zillion Launches New Precision Health Tool to Enhance Restore Metabolic Syndrome Program

Using streaming and predictive analytics, Zillion's technology analyzes multiple data points for each individual member, including sleep patterns, stress responses, biometric interactions, nutrition and activity. It then translates the data into meaningful and actionable steps that are able to project the likelihood of success and the most impactful areas of focus to achieve optimal risk migration.

"This latest release supplements the existing Zillion features such as Zillion TV and the Zillion Cube, allowing our team to truly engage members in meaningful ways," said Cheryl Morrison-Deutsch, Chief Experience Officer. "By providing the right nudges for each individual, at the right time, 70% of our members experience clinically validated risk migration of at least one risk factor within the first 16 weeks. As a result, we see decreasing risk associated with cardiovascular events by 16-36%, stroke by 27-49% or all-cause mortality by 13-17%."

This enhancement is part of Zillion's ongoing commitment to utilizing data insights to arm clinical care teams with the information they need to personalize individual member experiences. As employer's continue to support total well-being, it is important for programs to leverage analytical tools to provide nudges that support small, sustainable changes in order to promote individual risk migration and overall population health improvements.

"Our expertise in behavior architecture supports long-term behavior change through a series of choice decision prompting," says Brent Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer. "Using the most advanced analytics, informatics and predictive models provides us the opportunity to prioritize behavior focus for clinical teams, empowering them to get the best results with the most precise interactions in secure environments."

