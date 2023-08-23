Zilliqa announces the formation of Zilliqa Group

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd., developers of the high-performance, high-security, and low-fee Zilliqa blockchain, today announces the formation of the Zilliqa Group, an integrated group of businesses built to deliver vanguard Web3 and blockchain-based products and solutions. The Zilliqa blockchain will continue to serve as the core of the Group, providing world-class Web3 and blockchain infrastructure that underpins Group companies, as well as the thriving ecosystem of decentralised applications that comprise the wider Zilliqa ecosystem.

The transition to the Zilliqa Group will establish a unified structure across a range of key industry verticals, incorporating trusted solutions and innovative companies together with the resource base and team that continues to deliver world-class blockchain infrastructure at Zilliqa. Under the new framework, the Zilliqa Group will incorporate subsidiary companies under a single umbrella - including the recently spun-off gaming division, Roll1ng Thund3rz (RTz) - while creating a corporate framework for future soon-to-be-launched ventures across a range of verticals including the spatial web, loyalty, decentralised finance and more. The framework also emphasises the establishment of a unique services layer across the Group structure.

The Zilliqa Group's transition will be overseen by a restructured board of directors. Mark Hemsley, transitioning from his Chairmanship of Zilliqa Research, will serve as the Chairman for the Zilliqa Group. The board will also feature the continued involvement of Zilliqa co-founder Juzar Motiwalla, who will retain his role as a Director.

Joining Hemsley and Motiwalla on the newly-formed board is Zilliqa co-founder Max Kantelia. Kantelia's inclusion signifies a crucial development in the transition process, his expertise and successful track record of advising businesses - both inside the Zilliqa ecosystem and beyond - will be instrumental in guiding the future path of all of the businesses that comprise the newly formed Group. Kantelia's addition will bring new opportunities and drive revenue growth across the Group in areas as diverse as luxury goods and corporate social responsibility.

The day-to-day corporate affairs and decision-making for Zilliqa Group will be streamlined with the formation of a CEO Office, intended to instil a federated approach to the Group's governance. Group CEO Matt Dyer, Zilliqa CTO Richard Watts comprise the initial membership of the CEO Office, together with Sandra Helou, who has been appointed as the GCC lead for Zilliqa Group - the first formal commitment from the Group towards its expansion plans across the GCC region.

Speaking on today's announcement, Mark Hemsley, Chairman of Zilliqa Group, said:

"The formation of Zilliqa Group signifies a landmark moment in our journey. By integrating our range of businesses, we are not only strengthening our position in a fast-moving and competitive space, but charting a new course that will see us spearheading advancements in the Web3 and blockchain spaces for many years to come."

Also commenting, Matt Dyer, CEO of Zilliqa Group, said:

"With the inception of Zilliqa Group, we are casting a vision that goes beyond the current paradigms of blockchain technology. This transition is our pledge to every developer, innovator and user out there – that we will consistently pioneer, adapt and deliver solutions that don't just meet the current demands of the market, but set new benchmarks for excellence for the entire industry."

Co-founder of Zilliqa and new board member of Zilliqa Group, Max Kantelia, added:

"The expansive vision and mandate for the newly formed Zilliqa Group is one that resonates deeply with me - both personally and professionally. I'm excited about the opportunity to work closely alongside existing businesses within the Zilliqa ecosystem and help to grow our presence into all-new areas brimming with potential. Today marks the first step on our collective journey and I can't wait to see the results that our unified approach brings as the Zilliqa Group."

