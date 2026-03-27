Zilliz Cloud Launches Native Cross-Region Disaster Recovery for Vector Databases

New Global Cluster and Global Endpoint capabilities deliver automated failover with near-zero downtime for enterprise AI applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, the company behind Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database, today announced native cross-region disaster recovery for Zilliz Cloud, making it the only vector database to offer automated cross-region failover with near-zero data loss and sub-60-second recovery times.

Recent high-profile cloud outages — including simultaneous AWS region failures in the Middle East, a 14.5-hour Azure outage, and cascading infrastructure incidents costing Fortune 500 companies billions — have exposed a critical gap in AI infrastructure resilience. With nearly 60% of employees now relying on AI-powered workflows daily, region-level failures no longer cause gradual slowdowns; they trigger immediate productivity cliffs across the enterprise.

"Cloud regions will fail — that's not a prediction, it's an operational certainty. What matters is whether your AI infrastructure can recover in seconds rather than hours. We built cross-region disaster recovery natively into Zilliz Cloud so that enterprises never have to choose between the performance of vector search and the resilience their applications demand." said Charles Xie, Founder and CEO at Zilliz.

Why Cross-Region Disaster Recovery Matters for AI

Vector databases power critical enterprise AI workloads — from RAG pipelines and semantic search to recommendation engines and AI agents. Unlike stateless model inference, vector indexes containing hundreds of millions of vectors can take 18+ hours to rebuild, making traditional disaster recovery approaches impractical. Zilliz Cloud's new capabilities address this with three complementary solutions:

Global Cluster: Real-time Change Data Capture (CDC) replication between primary and secondary clusters in different regions enables planned switchovers with zero data loss and automatic failover in under 60 seconds.

Real-time Change Data Capture (CDC) replication between primary and secondary clusters in different regions enables planned switchovers with zero data loss and automatic failover in under 60 seconds. Global Endpoint: A single connection endpoint with SRV DNS-based routing automatically reroutes application traffic during failover — requiring no code changes, connection string updates, or application restarts.

A single connection endpoint with SRV DNS-based routing automatically reroutes application traffic during failover — requiring no code changes, connection string updates, or application restarts. Cross-Region Backup: Cost-effective backup replication to target regions with configurable retention policies, enabling recovery from any backup point for workloads where data durability is the priority.

Beyond disaster recovery, Global Cluster also enables latency optimization by placing replicas closer to end users, zero-downtime region migrations, and compliance with geographic data residency requirements.

Now Available

Cross-region disaster recovery capabilities are now available on Zilliz Cloud dedicated clusters across AWS, GCP, and Azure. Existing customers can activate Global Cluster and Global Endpoint from the Zilliz Cloud console. New users can create a free account with $100 in credits to get started. For enterprise deployments, connect with the Zilliz team.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is the company behind Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database. Zilliz Cloud brings that performance to production with a fully managed, cloud-native platform built for scalable, low-latency vector search and hybrid retrieval. It supports billion-scale workloads with sub-10ms latency, auto-scaling, and optimized indexes for GenAI use cases like semantic search and RAG.

Zilliz is built to make AI not just possible — but practical. With a focus on performance and cost-efficiency, it helps engineering teams move from prototype to production without overprovisioning or complex infrastructure. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Zilliz to build intelligent applications at scale.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors, including Aramco's Prosperity 7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others. Learn more at Zilliz.com.

SOURCE Zilliz