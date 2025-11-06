Zilliz Expands to Azure North Europe (Ireland), Bringing AI-Powered Vector Search Closer to European Enterprises

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz , creator of the open-source vector database Milvus , recently announced the availability of Zilliz Cloud in Azure North Europe (Ireland), marking a strategic expansion that brings high-performance AI infrastructure closer to European enterprises while addressing critical data sovereignty requirements.

"Expanding our global footprint is essential to making AI accessible everywhere," said Charles Xie, Founder and CEO of Zilliz. "This launch empowers European organizations to innovate faster while maintaining full control over their data—a fundamental requirement for building trust in AI systems."

Strategic Value for European Organizations

The Ireland deployment of Zilliz Cloud delivers significantly lower latency for users across Western Europe, the UK, and Ireland while offering flexible data residency options across multiple EU jurisdictions. Organizations can now architect their infrastructure between Ireland and Frankfurt to optimize both performance and regulatory compliance.

With this expansion, Zilliz Cloud now spans 29 regions across AWS , Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud, providing multinational enterprises with the flexibility to deploy where their users and data governance requirements demand.

Enterprise-Grade Vector Database for Production AI

Built on the open-source Milvus project, Zilliz Cloud is a fully managed vector database purpose-built for large-scale, enterprise-grade AI applications. It delivers sub-10 millisecond latency on billion-scale datasets, unifying vector similarity search, metadata filtering, and hybrid sparse, dense, and full-text search within a single high-performance engine. This architecture powers a wide range of use cases—from semantic search and personalized recommendations to fraud detection, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and autonomous AI agents.

Zilliz Cloud 's AI-powered AutoIndex automatically optimizes index selection and query performance, eliminating the need for manual tuning. Combined with one-click deployment, serverless scalability, and usage-based pricing, it enables organizations to start quickly, scale seamlessly, and operationalize AI with enterprise confidence. Backed by SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, GDPR compliance, and HIPAA readiness, Zilliz Cloud meets the highest security and privacy standards for regulated sectors, including finance, healthcare, and legal services.

Now Available to All

The Azure North Europe (Ireland) region is now live and available to all Zilliz Cloud customers. Organizations can immediately begin deploying clusters in the new region through the Zilliz Cloud console.

For more information about this new region, check out our launch blog or contact our technical team for assistance.

About Zilliz

Zilliz develops next-generation vector database technologies that help organizations extract value from unstructured data and accelerate AI application development. The company delivers a fully managed, multi-cloud service powered by the open-source Milvus project, with deployments across major cloud platforms in more than 20 countries. Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors, including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, and Trustbridge Partners.

