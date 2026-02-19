SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is changing how people make big life decisions. Buying a home is filled with complex, high-stakes decisions and, when people ask for help, answers need to be fast, clear and accurate.

Zillow is partnering with Google NotebookLM to make Zillow's home-buying guidance available in a featured notebook . NotebookLM is a personalized AI research and thinking tool designed to help users better connect with and understand complex information. Unlike general AI answers that can vary in accuracy, notebook users can ask questions and get responses grounded in Zillow's guidance, with direct citations to original articles on Zillow.com.

Zillow and Google bring home-buying guidance to NotebookLM. Post this

"When navigating a milestone as significant as buying a home, trusted information is important. This featured notebook, curated by Zillow in NotebookLM, meets home buyers at the start of their journey with answers they can trust," said Steven Johnson, co-founder and editorial director of NotebookLM.

This notebook helps buyers get clarity in moments that often cause confusion or stress. Users can ask about topics like preapproval vs. prequalification, what typically happens after an offer is accepted, or how to plan for costs beyond the down payment.

NotebookLM also supports multiple ways to explore the information, including "Audio Overviews" that turn Zillow's written guides into engaging, conversational audio formats. Users can listen to two AI hosts discuss everything from "the first step in buying a home" to "how to choose an agent."

The collaboration builds on Zillow's broader work to use our data, insights and technology to help people through every stage of getting a home, from early exploration and touring to connecting with the right professionals when they're ready to move forward. It also reflects how Zillow is extending its housing guidance into AI emerging platforms where shoppers are spending time .

"Millions of people turn to Zillow at the start of their home journey," said Jen Berger, vice president, Creative & Performance Media at Zillow. "As more buyers turn to AI tools to research and plan, we want our trusted, expert-backed guidance to show up there, too. By bringing our home-buying expertise into NotebookLM, we're meeting even more people earlier in the process with answers that are fast, clear and grounded in reliable information."

Q&A

What is NotebookLM?

Google NotebookLM is a personalized AI research and thinking tool designed to help users better connect with and understand complex information.

How does Zillow's featured notebook work?

Zillow's featured notebook was curated by Zillow in Google NotebookLM. NotebookLM answers questions using Zillow's home-buying guides (including Zillow Learning Center articles) — and displays citations linking back to the original pages.

Where do people find it? Do they need a Zillow account?

Open NotebookLM and look for the Zillow featured notebook or visit: [ LINK ]. Access follows Google/NotebookLM account rules.

Is this a substitute for agents?

No. Tools like these help buyers come to agent conversations better prepared. Agents remain essential for high-stakes, personalized transactions.

