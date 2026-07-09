Zillow brings its consumer insights directly to agents with Zillow Pro membership

Zillow has launched Zillow Pro℠, its premium membership for any and all real estate agents, nationwide to make this possible. The membership equips agents with exclusive tools built to help them meet clients where they already are — on Zillow — and work together seamlessly. Agents can invite any buyer or seller in their network to collaborate with them on Zillow, and once that contact accepts, agents get visibility into their Zillow activity along with the tools to help them know when and how to best reach out. Nearly 20,000 agents have already used Zillow Pro in its beta version, and buyers working with agents who have a membership are 80% more likely to meet with their agent face-to-face and 50% more likely to move forward in their search.3

In a housing market where sales are on track for another flat year and mortgage rates are once again near 6.5%, agents are competing harder for every transaction. The relationships an agent builds over years are foundational to their business. But being kept in mind across a large client base is hard, and most agents have no way of knowing when someone in their network starts getting serious about a move. That closed door is where opportunities are lost.

"Real estate runs on relationships, and we see time and again the agents who win are the ones who show up at the right moment with the right information," said Cynthia Taylor, senior vice president of product at Zillow. "Now any agent can have the tools and visibility to do that across their entire business. This is our commitment to helping agents get more out of the platform where their clients are browsing, dreaming and planning."

It starts with My Agent, a collaboration tool that brings agents into the shopper's Zillow experience. When a consumer accepts an invitation to My Agent, agents get real-time insight into what that shopper is browsing, saving and searching in their area. That intelligence helps agents deliver more timely and relevant outreach by using Follow Up Boss® automatic prioritization and tailored message suggestions. Consumers who connect through My Agent convert at more than four times the rate of those with inferred relationships.4

Shoppers, in turn, see their agent across Zillow listings in their local market as they search and can easily message or book a tour with their agent, staying connected without ever leaving their Zillow search.

"The client wants to be on Zillow. Everybody is on Zillow," said Lisa Ryan, vice president of agent services at Exquisite Properties in San Antonio. "Zillow Pro membership allows us to be more intentional with keeping that relationship and nurturing it as well."

No other platform can deliver the combination of a world-class customer relationship management (CRM) system with insights from the largest online audience of home shoppers in the country. With a Zillow Pro membership, any agent — whether they advertise on Zillow or not — can extend My Agent invitations to any contact in their Follow Up Boss database.

Listing agents get a meaningful edge with the new "Likely to List" tag, a Zillow Pro premium feature. Powered by AI, Likely to List helps agents spot properties in their existing Follow Up Boss database that may be coming to market soon, giving agents a reason to reconnect with past contacts who may be interested in selling.

Powerful tools for branding, outreach and day-to-day workflow round out the agent's tool kit. A premium Agent Profile gives agents a differentiated presence on Zillow, with custom branding, photos and video. AI automatically surfaces the most engaged contacts, generates personalized outreach and gives agents instant context on a contact's history so they always know who to call and how to help. In supported MLS markets, agents can also search listings, share properties with buyers and track engagement without leaving Follow Up Boss — with their branding on every listing link they send. Combining these tools in a Zillow Pro membership, agents get a complete system for staying visible, informed and connected with clients.

Along with Zillow PreviewSM and Zillow ShowcaseSM, as well as consumer tools like its AI mode, Zillow is building a richer and more connected experience for everyone in the transaction. Buyers move from browsing to action, sellers reach the right buyers earlier and agents have the tools to guide their clients from preparation through closing.

Agents can learn more and get started at zillowpro.com.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

(ZFIN)

1 Zillow data, full-year 2025.

2 Zillow Group monthly unique visitors divided by "real estate" unique visitors (as defined by Comscore) for December 2025.

3 Based on Zillow internal analysis comparing matched contacts with and without a My Agent Relationship.

4 Internal analysis suggests this reflects the higher intent of buyers who actively confirm an agent relationship, rather than the relationship status itself driving conversion.

SOURCE Zillow