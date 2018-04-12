Zillow Expands Instant Offers to Phoenix; Will Work with Agents to Test Buying and Selling Homes Directly

Zillow Expands Instant Offers to Phoenix

With Zillow Instant Offers, potential home sellers receive investor offers alongside a Premier Agent's analysis of the home's open market value within two business days of submitting basic information about their home. The process offers transparency, convenience and choice for sellers, and gives them certainty over their sale price and timing. Zillow began testing Instant Offers in May 2017 with Premier Agent partners in Las Vegas and Orlando, and will add Phoenix this month.

The program gives real estate agents the opportunity to acquire new listings by connecting them with motivated sellers who have taken a direct action to sell their home. Across all testing, Zillow found the vast majority of sellers who requested an Instant Offer ended up selling their home with an agent, making Instant Offers an excellent source of seller leads for Premier Agents and brokerage partners.

Zillow will also partner with three brokerages locally in Phoenix and Las Vegas: West USA (Phoenix), Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona & Nevada Properties (Phoenix and Las Vegas), and Coldwell Banker Premier Realty (Las Vegas). The partnerships will provide the brokerage companies with the ability to create new seller lead opportunities for their agents.

"Even in today's hot market, many sellers are stressed and searching for a more seamless way to sell their homes," said Zillow Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Wacksman. "They want help, and while most prefer to sell their home on the open market with an agent, some value convenience and time over price. This expansion of Instant Offers, and Zillow's entrance into the marketplace, will help us better serve both types of consumers as well as provide an opportunity for Premier Agents to connect with sellers. This is expected to be a vibrant line of business for us and for our partners in the real estate industry, while providing homeowners with more choices and information."

Zillow to Participate as a Buyer and Seller of Homes

Beginning this spring, home sellers in the Phoenix and Las Vegas real estate markets will be able to compare an agent's comparative market analysis (CMA) to offers from Zillow or other investors.

When Zillow buys a home, it will make necessary repairs and updates and list the home as quickly as possible. A local agent will represent Zillow in the purchase and sale of each home, enabling agents to earn commissions.

Zillow has hired Arik Prawer to oversee the business operations surrounding Zillow's participation in the Instant Offers marketplace as Chief Business Development Officer. Prior to joining Zillow Group, Prawer was most recently Chief Integration Officer at Invitation Homes, the largest single-family rental owner and operator in the United States. Prawer spent five years prior to that serving in executive leadership roles at large real estate owners and operators in the United States.

