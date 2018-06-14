Zillow Group Advantage Program Now Live for Builder Customers

With 76 percent of new construction buyers using an online resource in their search, it's more important than ever that builders' listings — often a brand's first impression on buyers — make a lasting impact. But it takes time and money to find, vet and negotiate rates with vendors who can help make new construction listings stand out from the competition, and attract more home shoppers. These services include interactive floor and site plans, apps, 3D renderings, virtual tours, web design, and more.

That's why Zillow developed the Zillow Group Advantage Program. At launch, our builder customers can work with the following vendors across content, CRM, reviews and web development categories at discounted rates: Alpha Vision, Biorev, Chameleon Power, INseARCH Digital Studio, MediaLab, Rendering House, Renoworks, Lasso, Avid Ratings, Builder Designs, O'Neil Interactive, and Rearview Advertising.

"We're continuously looking for ways to bring additional value to our builder partners," said Lucy Wohltman, Vice President, Sales-New Construction, Zillow Group. "With the Zillow Group Advantage Program, we are able to provide builders access to services that will better their listings, and ultimately help them standout from their greatest competition, resale homes."

"At Rendering House we are really excited to be included as a launch partner for the Zillow Group Advantage Program," said John Lee, CEO, Rendering House. "By participating in this program, we are looking forward to connecting with builders who are working to improve their listings to get the attention of consumers."

The Zillow Group Advantage Program is exclusive to Zillow Group builder customers on the Promoted Communities and Promoted Homes platforms. By using participating vendors, builders will enhance their content and differentiate their listings from the competition: resale homes. Builders interested in the program can visit the New Construction Resource Center to learn more. Vendors interested in becoming a Zillow Group Advantage Program vendor can get in touch here.

