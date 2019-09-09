Zillow Group Appoints Rian Furey President of Zillow Home Loans

Most recently, Furey served as Chief Operating Officer of Impac Mortgage. He previously held roles as Chief Administrative Officer of loanDepot and Chief Operating Officer of LendingTree Loans. He also has extensive capital markets experience as Vice President of Capital Markets of Discover Home Loans and Chief Operating Officer of Greenlight Loans. Furey began his career as a financial analyst and also worked for GE Commercial Finance.

"We're delighted to welcome Rian and his extensive operational experience to Zillow Group," said Schwartz. "As we expand our business to facilitate seamless transaction experiences for our customers, the deep operating and industry experience Rian, Libby and their team of experienced operators will help us accelerate our work to build a truly seamless, integrated mortgage lending process for our customers."

In addition to serving as President of Zillow Home Loans, Furey will oversee Zillow Group's Mortgage portfolio, which includes Marketplace and Mortech.

In addition to Furey, Zillow Group has recently named several industry veterans to leadership positions at Zillow Home Loans:

Libby Cooper as Vice President of Strategy and Operations. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Strategy for Impac Mortgage and held senior operations and strategy roles at Clara Lending, Discover Financial Services and LendingTree Loans. Cooper will report to Furey.

Darren Apfel as Senior Director of Product Development. Apfel brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience from Microsoft.

Jeff Kibbey as Vice President of Compliance. Kibbey is a widely respected expert in mortgage regulation and compliance at the state and federal level. He most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel of Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company.

Paul Thomas as Vice President of Finance. Thomas is a seasoned expert in capital markets and formerly served as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets at SunTrust Mortgage and Chief Operating Officer at Pingora Asset Management.

Launched in April 2019, Zillow Home Loans - formerly Mortgage Lenders of America - is focused on delivering an easier and streamlined mortgage experience to consumers. With Zillow Home Loans, consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience a simpler and shortened real estate transaction with the consistent, quality customer service they expect from Zillow. Zillow Offers is growing rapidly, with plans to be in 26 markets by early-to-mid- 2020.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attracted more than 194 million average monthly unique users during Q2 2019. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments®, and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals include Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

