Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton to Attend 2019 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, today announced that it will webcast a fireside chat discussion from the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

On Tuesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT, a live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the " Events & Presentations " section of Zillow Group's website at http://investors.zillowgroup.com . An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attracted nearly 196 million average monthly unique users during Q3 2019. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments®, and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals include Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow, Premier Agent, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Offers is a trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. dotloop is a registered trademark of Dotloop, LLC. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender; NMLS 10287, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://investors.zillowgroup.com/

