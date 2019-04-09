Zillow Group Names Dawn Lyon Chief Corporate Relations Officer

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which houses a portfolio of the largest and most vibrant real estate and home-related brands on mobile and web, today announced that Dawn Lyon has been appointed to the new position of chief corporate relations officer. Lyon oversees Zillow Group's Corporate Communications, Government & Community Relations and Investor Relations, reporting to Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton.

Lyon brings more than 25 years of experience leading communications, investor relations, government and public affairs and other reputation programs for major brands, including Glassdoor, Chevron, eBay, Amtrak and Cendant (the former holding company that spun out Realogy, Orbitz, Travelport, and Wyndham). She is also founder of LyonSHARE Communications Group, which was Zillow Group's agency of record from 2007 through 2016.

Most recently, Lyon was chief reputation officer & SVP of corporate affairs at Glassdoor, where she led global corporate affairs and built numerous functions, including corporate communications, government relations, investor relations, economic research, employer branding, content marketing, social media, and social impact. She joined Glassdoor, where Barton is also a co-founder, in 2015 after consulting with the company since before its 2008 public debut.

"I'm excited to officially welcome Dawn to Zillow Group," said Barton. "Dawn has been a key advisor to Zillow Group and our leadership for many years through some of our most monumental milestones. She brings immense functional expertise and knowledge at a critical time as we work to further transform real estate and turn home buying and selling into a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers."

"Joining Zillow Group is like coming home at one of the most exciting and pivotal times in the company's history," said Lyon. "Being part of Zillow's evolution has been an incredible experience and I'm excited to continue this journey as we make it easier than ever for consumers to find a home they love. Corporate Relations at Zillow Group houses some of the most amazing teams and people I have ever encountered, and I'm delighted to join the team."

In addition to consulting through LyonSHARE, Lyon was previously an executive at FleishmanHillard. Her agency and consulting experience includes advising numerous organizations, including Hotel Tonight, Expedia, Hotwire, Battery Ventures, RealSelf, Yahoo!, Six Flags, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Technology for America, and many more.

Lyon is a strong advocate for gender and pay equity. While at Glassdoor, she served as chief equal pay advocate and spearheaded multiple initiatives to illuminate gender pay gaps and promote corporate pay equity globally. She helped organize and launch the Employers for Pay Equity consortium, and is an advisor to both the California Film Institute's Mind the Gap initiative and How Women Lead, which works to support the advancement of women to the C-suite and boardroom. She is also an advisor to numerous growing technology companies.

Lyon holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State University as well as a Certificate for Public Policy and Management from the University of Washington.

About Zillow Group

