Zillow Group to Present at Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that it will present at the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.

Zillow Group Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Wacksman will participate in a fireside chat, moderated by Piper Sandler's Tom Champion at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET on September 13, 2021.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance of the event at: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler39/register.aspx?conf=pipersandler39&page=zg&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler39/zg/2462229 . Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website .

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

