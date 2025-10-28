Zillow launches messaging, a new way for home shoppers to collaborate within the Zillow app

"This new messaging product brings the collaboration that already happens across text messages directly into Zillow," said David Beitel, chief technology officer at Zillow. "It's another step toward making the home journey simpler and more connected. We're continuing to bring more of the experience onto Zillow, so buyers can move from browsing to closing with less friction and more confidence."

The conversations you're already having, now all on Zillow

Home shopping is rarely a solo effort. More than 60% of buyers co-shop, and most of them purchase and share ownership of a home with at least one other person.

Getting started is simple: In the Zillow app, buyers just open their inbox and invite a partner, roommate or real estate–obsessed friend to join their search and chat.

Zillow's Fall Launch helps home shoppers keep moving — from first look to closing day

These new features on Zillow help buyers and renters move faster and more confidently, from organizing conversations to getting pre-approved, visualizing spaces and tracking closing tasks.

As part of its Fall Product Launch , Zillow is introducing several new updates:

Virtual Staging : Available on Zillow Showcase ℠ listings, this AI-powered tool restyles empty rooms so shoppers can visualize the space in different design styles, such as modern or Scandinavian.

Available on ℠ listings, this AI-powered tool restyles empty rooms so shoppers can visualize the space in different design styles, such as modern or Scandinavian. Zillow Home Loans verified pre-approval: Verified pre-approval helps buyers get mortgage-ready faster through a guided digital flow that securely verifies information.

helps buyers get mortgage-ready faster through a guided digital flow that securely verifies information. Closing dashboard: Built with Spruce ®, the dashboard lets buyers track tasks related to title and escrow services during closing — all in one secure, connected view.

Built with ®, the dashboard lets buyers track tasks related to title and escrow services during closing — all in one secure, connected view. Rentals AI Assist (powered by EliseAI) : This gives renters instant, around-the-clock responses to questions about properties, tours and availability.

Messaging, Rentals AI Assist, Virtual Staging and integrated transaction tools — Zillow Home Loans verified pre-approval and closing dashboard— are available now.

Tech momentum at Zillow keeps growing

Messaging builds on a year of innovation for Zillow, following its Summer Product Launch , which introduced SkyTour , available on Showcase listings. This interactive 3D tour lets shoppers explore home exteriors from the sky for a better sense of a property's lot, layout and surroundings.

Since then, Zillow has announced Zillow Pro ℠ for real estate professionals and introduced the Zillow app in ChatGPT . Tools like BuyAbility ℠, which helps shoppers understand what they can afford, and the Rent Affordability Calculator , which helps renters find homes that fit their budget, demonstrate Zillow's focus on helping more people confidently navigate affordability and find a home that fits their financial goals.

Together, these advancements move Zillow closer to its mission of making it easier to get home through a connected, tech-powered real-estate ecosystem.

