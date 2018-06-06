Zillow Partners with CENTURY 21 Canada; Will Feature Canadian Listings on Zillow This Year

Since most (79 percent) U.S. home buyers shop online for homes, Zillow will drive exposure of Canadian real estate listings to the millions of buyers who visit Zillow every monthi.

Zillow has relationships with thousands of brokerages and real estate agents, and hundreds of MLSs in the U.S., offering them a simple way to market listings to millions of home shoppers. Zillow is expanding these efforts in Canada and expects to feature Canadian listings, including those from CENTURY 21 Canada, on Zillow later this year.

"We are thrilled to partner with CENTURY 21 Canada and help drive more exposure to their listings," says Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group Chief Industry Development Officer. "We also know U.S. buyers are interested in purchasing Canadian real estate, so we're excited to offer the millions of buyers already coming to Zillow for their home search an easy way to see homes for sale in Canada and connect with an agent to help navigate the sale."

"This agreement mirrors the partnership CENTURY 21 in the United States has with Zillow," says Jack Miller, Chief Technology Officer at CENTURY 21 Canada. "We have a long history of leading the way when it comes to technology and real estate marketing. We are pleased to be the first company in Canada to secure a partnership with Zillow Group—one that will no doubt benefit our sellers and our entire network."

Zillow

Zillow® is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with great real estate professionals. Zillow serves the full lifecycle of owning and living in a home: buying, selling, renting, financing, remodeling and more. The Zillow Instant Offers™ marketplace provides homeowners with the opportunity to receive offers from buyers, including Zillow in some metropolitan areas. When Zillow buys a home, it will make necessary updates and list the home for resale on the open market.

In addition to Zillow.com®, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

About CENTURY 21 Canada™

Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership (century21.ca) is a real estate master franchisor with complete rights to the CENTURY 21® brand in Canada.

The CENTURY 21 System is one of the world's largest residential real estate brokerage franchisors, CENTURY 21 has approximately 8,000 franchise offices and more than 118,000 independent sales associates located in 80 countries and territories.

i According to the 2017 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report.

