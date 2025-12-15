Zillow reveals the 10 most festive holiday towns in America

A new analysis discovers where the holiday spirit shines brightest in home listings

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a place where it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Zillow® has unwrapped its list of America's most festive towns : 10 places where the holiday spirit doesn't stop at Main Street, but shines through in for-sale home listings.

Zillow analyzed listings across the U.S. that include holiday keywords such as "Christmas lights," "Santa," "holiday spirit" and "winter wonderland." The result is a roundup of towns where homeowners are clearly decking the halls and highlighting the holiday season as a selling point.

Most festive holiday towns

" Santa's House on Zillow always gets a lot of attention this time of year, but these towns give the big man some competition," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "They're filled with twinkling lights, community celebrations and homes where the holiday spirit shines bright all season long."

Home shoppers eager to explore these merry markets — and see which homes fit comfortably within their budget — can turn to Zillow's BuyAbility SM tool. This real-time affordability feature shows buyers what's truly within reach, helping keep their house hunt from freezing over.

Here are the most festive holiday towns in America this year:

1.) Santa Claus, Indiana

Typical home value: $294,208

It's no surprise that the town of Santa Claus takes the top spot. True to its name, this community embraces the season wholeheartedly. More than half of its for-sale listings reference holiday spirit (55%). Residents celebrate the season with a parade, market and light show.

2.) McAdenville, North Carolina

Typical home value: $471,800

Known as Christmas Town USA, McAdenville has listings that sparkle as much as its streets. With nearly 2 in 5 for-sale homes showcasing seasonal charm (37%), its longstanding light displays continue to draw big crowds each year.

3.) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Typical home value: $344,320

Bethlehem's biblical name makes it a natural Christmas destination, and nearby communities share that same holiday appeal. In Blakeslee, less than an hour's drive away, nearly one-third of for-sale listings mention the holidays (30%). Lake Harmony and Buck Hill Falls aren't far behind, with one-quarter of listings highlighting seasonal cheer (25%).

4.) Breckenridge, Colorado

Typical home value: $1,170,091

In this snow-covered mountain town, holiday touches show up in a number of listings (8%), adding to the area's already strong winter spirit. Seasonal traditions like the Lighting of Breckenridge and the Race of the Santas give the ski town a festive flair that lasts all season.

5.) Dahlonega, Georgia

Typical home value: $376,741

Dahlonega's seasonal atmosphere shines through its carriage rides, caroling and illuminated historic square. In this North Georgia mountain town, about 1 in 16 listings highlight the holidays (6%). These traditions help make Dahlonega one of the region's most beloved holiday stops.

6.) Natchitoches, Louisiana

Typical home value: $185,180

Natchitoches lights up its historic riverfront each season with more than 300,000 lights, festive displays, parades, fireworks and carriage rides. Its long-running Christmas Festival of Lights is among the oldest community holiday celebrations in the U.S. A notable portion of its for-sale listings mention the town's deep-rooted holiday identity (4%).

7.) Palmer Lake, Colorado

Typical home value: $532,161

Ten percent of Palmer Lake listings mention festive features, a nod to the town's cherished holiday traditions. Each year, the iconic Palmer Lake Star glows on the mountainside, and the community comes together for a tree lighting, complete with a chili supper. Its small-town charm and strong traditions make Palmer Lake a standout in Colorado.

8.) Windcrest, Texas

Typical home value: $308,343

For more than 65 years, the Windcrest Light-Up has transformed the community with residents' elaborate displays and neighborhood competitions. And with 1 in 10 listings highlighting holiday spirit, Windcrest embraces its reputation as one of Texas' most festive towns.

9.) Shaver Lake, California

Typical home value: $574,823

Nearly 1 in 10 listings in Shaver Lake refer to holiday festivities, fitting for a town with a snowy, mountainous backdrop (9%). Its annual Winter Wonderland event features a tree lighting, a holiday bazaar and visits from Santa. With real snow, evergreen forests and lakeside views, Shaver Lake naturally appeals to holiday enthusiasts.

10.) Ransom Canyon, Texas

Typical home value: $375,732

Ransom Canyon is known for its creative holiday displays, many of which make dramatic use of the surrounding canyon landscape. Nine percent of listings call out festive décor, reflecting the community's pride in its annual lights, which attract visitors from the Lubbock area and beyond. Its hillside homes and open views give the displays a one-of-a-kind look.

