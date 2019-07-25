Zillow Signs on to Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities Partnership Challenge to cultivate and recruit tomorrow's talented, diverse workforce today

SEATTLE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While attending the 2nd Diversity in Tech Summit at Howard University in Washington D.C., Zillow today signed on to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge created by the congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus.

The Challenge, led by Congresswoman Alma S. Adams (D-NC), focuses on promoting greater engagement and recruitment efforts from private companies to HBCUs and the students they serve. Zillow is among 35 other companies, including Amazon, Dell, Lyft, Pandora, and Volvo Group North America, to take the Challenge.

"Zillow believes in the value of investing in, and actively engaging with HBCUs because they provide a collaborative learning environment that equips students with the skills to become future leaders. Through our participation in the HBCU Partnership Challenge, we are committing to strengthening our recruiting pipeline through engagement with HBCUs to find many of the talented employees critical to fulfilling our mission of transforming the real estate experience for consumers so they can find and get into a home they love," said Racquel Russell, vice president of government relations and public affairs at Zillow. "Public-private partnerships like this are critical to growing a talented and diverse workforce. We applaud Congresswoman Adams and the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus for their tireless and inspirational leadership to create meaningful partnerships between the tech industry and HBCUs."

"We must ensure all industries look like America. HBCUs are the key to creating pipelines to a well-prepared, diverse workforce that are so integral to this mission. I look forward to working with Zillow to forge strong and sustainable partnerships with HBCUs to ensure equal access to 21st century opportunities for students of color," said Congresswoman Adams, founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus.

With offices located in the same states as half of the country's HBCUs, Zillow's participation in the Challenge is key to developing and nurturing a direct pipeline to a diverse, talented workforce in many of the communities that it currently operates in. Zillow strives to build and maintain a culture of equity and belonging where everyone feels like they belong and has the support and resources to do the best work of their careers. It's Zillow's strong belief that embracing a diverse workforce not only enhances the workplace culture but is key to its success as a company.

The HBCU Partnership Challenge encourages partners to make greater investments to engage with HBCUs. As part of the work related to the Partnership Challenge, the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus has been working together with participating businesses to establish best practices for the recruitment and retention of diverse talent. More information can be found at adams.house.gov .

