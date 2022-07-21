Zillow's new tool powers home searches in up to five areas at once, letting shoppers move as fast as the market

Today's real estate market is one of the most competitive ever, with inventory near record lows and homes still selling at a pace much faster than historical norms. Affordability is increasingly becoming a challenge as interest rates and prices continue to rise. To increase options, many shoppers are expanding their house hunt farther afield, to more-distant neighborhoods, cities and even states.

"In today's fast-paced market, home shoppers need to see as many options as possible with the fewest clicks," said Jenny Arden, Zillow chief design officer. "This new Zillow feature allows users to refine their search and gives them confidence that all their options are in front of them. Whether they're looking for apartments in only the hippest neighborhoods of Austin, Nashville or Raleigh, or focused on three-bedroom homes in a short list of Los Angeles suburbs, multi-location search will save home seekers time."

How it works

Now available on the Zillow app, the multi-location search feature makes the home shopping experience faster, simpler and easier by allowing shoppers to find available homes in up to five different areas at once; it also gives users the option to easily sift through the listings on the map or all in the same results feed. In addition, users can save their multi-location searches and opt to receive email and push notifications with results and recommendations.

Zillow's new and upcoming search features

The multi-location search feature is another step toward Zillow's all-in-one platform, through which users can search, buy, sell, finance and rent properties. Zillow continues to develop new features and tools to help people more easily search for and get into the home of their dreams.

These upcoming and recently launched Zillow features help house shoppers to move faster during their search and zero in on only those homes that fit their needs:

New search filters (tech in development) : Zillow will soon introduce two new filters to help users find homes based on commute times and their own monthly budgets. The company is currently exploring further upgrades to its filtering capabilities to include more ways customers can search for homes on the site, such as by internet speeds, walkability, accessibility and more.





Hide homes (tech in development) : Often requested by home shoppers, this feature will give them the ability to hide homes they are not interested in, decluttering their search results as they continue browsing. Users can hide a home from the Home Details page, yet would still have access to their hidden homes in the "more" menu, in case they change their mind later.





Auto-complete and guided search (currently available) : While home browsing on Zillow, users are currently provided with region and address suggestions that fill in as they type. This experience is being improved to suggest popular criteria in a specific location that may match their personal lifestyle. For example, for a customer in a densely populated region like Seattle , "on-site parking" might be suggested. For a shopper in a warmer region like Phoenix , "A/C" might be suggested. This helps shoppers more easily consider and focus on the home features that are most important to them.





Homes to Compare (currently available) : The recently launched Homes to Compare tool gives home shoppers the ability to save up to five separate listings and see details on each property in a comprehensive side-by-side chart.





: The recently launched Homes to Compare tool gives home shoppers the ability to save up to five separate listings and see details on each property in a comprehensive side-by-side chart. Apple SharePlay™ (currently available): Whether browsing to buy a house with others or helping an out-of-town loved one narrow down options, Zillow surfers can shop collaboratively via the SharePlay software feature. Using Apple's FaceTime® video and video calling, this Zillow feature allows users to search together, explore maps and view listing photo galleries in sync on Apple mobile devices. According to a recent Zillow survey, 86% of Zillow users report shopping with a partner, spouse, or housemate.

"Zillow designers and engineers are working every day to create new tools that help save our customers time and effort, and make shopping for a home on Zillow faster and easier," Arden said.

