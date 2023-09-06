ZIM Announces a New Operational Collaboration Agreement with MSC on Multiple Trades

Mutually Beneficial Arrangement Delivers Cost Efficiencies, While Upholding the Highest Standards of Service and Reliability

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, announced today a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC, the industry's largest carrier, encompassing several trades. This agreement is designed to significantly enhance operational efficiencies and further elevate service levels for ZIM's valued customers.

The cooperation scope includes services connecting the Indian subcontinent with the East Mediterranean, the East Mediterranean with Northern Europe, and services connecting East Asia with Oceania.1 The agreements between ZIM and MSC includes vessel sharing, slot purchases, and swap arrangements.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, said: "This important operational collaboration with MSC, a trusted partner and industry leader, marks a mutually beneficial arrangement, delivering cost efficiencies for both carriers, while upholding the highest standards of service and reliability for our customers. Our decade-long partnership with MSC spanned across multiple trades over the years, and today encompass, among others, Asia, the Pacific Northwest, Oceania, India, East-Med, Northern Europe, and more. Our agile strategy enabled us once again to promptly adapt to changing market dynamics, ensuring that we continue to best meet our customers' needs with our signature personalized service, supported by cutting-edge digital tools."

Mr. Glickman added: "Capitalizing on this opportunity with MSC will improve efficiencies in our fleet and is consistent with our focus on taking proactive steps amidst continued near-term headwinds in the container shipping market. We expect that this strategic cooperation will benefit ZIM both operationally and financially, and it is another testament to our agility. We will continue to seek opportunities to leverage our strengths and capabilities to create long-term value for our customers and investors alike."

The restructured ZIM services included in the operational collaboration agreement are as follows: 

Between Asia and Oceania, ZIM will offer the following services:

  • Northeast Asia - Australia (ZAX): Pusan - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Hong Kong - Yantian - Nansha - Brisbane - Melbourne - Sydney - Brisbane - Pusan
  • ZIM Oceania - Asia (ZOA): Laem Chabang - Singapore - Tanjung Pelapas - Singapore - Jakarta - Brisbane - Sydney - Auckland - Lyttelton - Otago - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas - Singapore - Laem Chabang
  • ZIM Oceania Express (ZOX): Singapore - Jakarta - Fremantle - Melbourne - Sydney - Napier - Tauranga - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas - Singapore

Between the Indian subcontinent and the East Mediterranean, ZIM will be providing two strings, with port rotations as follows:

  • ZIM India Israel (ZII): Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Haifa
  • ZIM India Turkey (ZIT): Hazira - Mundra -Tekirdag (TR) - Derince (TR) - Iskenderun (TR) - Mersin - Hazira

In the East Mediterranean to Northern Europe trade, ZIM will offer two strings, with port rotations as follows:

  • ZIM North Europe Israel (ZNI): Ashdod - Haifa - Damietta (EG) - Valencia - London Gate Way - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Le Havre - Ashdod
  • ZIM Turkey North Europe (ZNT): Aliaga (Nemrut Bay) - Le Havre - Felixstowe - Bremerhaven - Hamburg - Antwerp - Aliaga (Nemrut Bay)

The service restructuring is aimed to ensure improved service reliability and offers seamless connections to other ZIM services operating in Asia and the Mediterranean.

[1] The commencement of these services is pending regulatory clearance.

