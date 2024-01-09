ZIM Announces Agreement with Hoopo Systems to Deploy Hoopo's Tracking Devices on ZIM's Dry-Van Container Fleet

The deployment of Hoopo's trackers puts ZIM at the forefront of technological innovation in this field, and underscores ZIM's dedication to delivering unparalleled solutions to its customers, as this advanced solution offers comprehensive tracking information including geofence alerts and open/close door notifications and more, while ensuring high reliability and durability combined with significant cost and energy efficiencies.

In 2022, ZIM announced an investment in Hoopo Systems, a trailblazing company specializing in the development of innovative tracking solutions for unpowered assets. Lately, Hoopo completed the development of hoopoSense Solar, its new product for the maritime industry, enabling ZIM to outline an extensive project to integrate these cutting-edge tracking devices into ZIM's dry-van container fleet.

The decision to adopt Hoopo's solution followed an exhaustive and meticulous evaluation process that entailed extensive pilot testing comparing the hoopoSense Solar with several of the market's foremost tracking solutions. After this thorough and rigorous analysis, it unequivocally emerged that Hoopo's solution excelled as the pinnacle of technological advancement and the most fitting choice to fulfill ZIM's requirements.

Eli Glickman, President, and CEO of ZIM said: "We are delighted to witness the fruition of our investment in Hoopo's unique technological solution. We are now ready to deploy their cutting-edge, durable, and cost-efficient tracking devices on a large scale. This deployment will significantly elevate our service levels, providing invaluable information to our customers while ensuring transparency and reliability."

Ittay Hayut, CEO & Co-Founder of Hoopo added: "At Hoopo, we understand that dry container visibility is not only a fundamental operational and logistics need but also a critical market requirement. Our unwavering mission has been to engineer a tracking solution for the maritime industry that delivers the most reliable data and boasts an extended lifespan to equal a container lifetime. In our design, we have prioritized our commitment to innovation by embedding highly advanced technologies while ensuring seamless updates as new technologies emerge in the future. Having ZIM as a strategic investor and a design partner reassured that our solution provides a market-fit response to the industry's evolving challenges and needs. We take pride in the agreement with ZIM, evidencing our offering of unparalleled value to our customers.

The ZIM global rollout is poised to install Hoopo's top-tier tracking devices on its hundreds of thousands of dry-van containers.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 200 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

About Hoopo Systems

Hoopo was founded in 2016 by a team of leading experts in RF communications and geolocation technologies. It offers a unique power-efficient tracking solution that enables real-time Location Intelligence including both tracking and status monitoring for unpowered assets. By integrating a suite of innovative technologies, Hoopo's system ensures accurate asset positioning while maximizing power efficiency and cost. Hoopo is working on supply-chain innovation with leading companies in transportation, aviation, waste management, and maritime logistics.

To learn more about Hoopo, visit https://www.hoopo.tech or contact [email protected]

