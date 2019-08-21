ZIM Announces Changes in its Board

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443, IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies that Mr. Yoav Doppelt, who was appointed as a director of the Company on behalf of Kenon Holdings Ltd. ("Kenon") by virtue of Kenon's holdings in the Company's equity, has ended his service as a director on July 1, 2019. On August 6, 2019, Kenon has notified the Company that it appoints Mr. Yair Caspi as a director of the Company on its behalf. The appointment of Mr. Caspi has become effective on August 21, 2019.

Mr. Caspi has served as a director in Israel Corporation Ltd since 2019. Mr. Caspi served for 20 years (1998-2018) at the law firm of Caspi & Co and in that period, he was managing partner of the firm as well as senior partner dealing with commercial practice areas. Mr. Caspi holds an LLB in Law and a BA in business administration from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya and an International Executive MBA from Northwestern University & Tel Aviv University.

