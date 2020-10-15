ZIM Announces Changes in Its Board

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby notifies the following:

In a shareholders' meeting held earlier today, the Shareholders of the Company approved the nomination of Mr. Yair Seroussi as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as the terms of his engagement as Chairman. Mr. Seroussi is replacing Mr. Aharon Fogel who is stepping down after serving more than six successful years as the Compnay's Chairman.



Yair Seroussi brings with him vast business experience, having served in various senior positions in both the public and private sectors. Mr. Seroussi served as Chairman of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, in 2009-2016, and was head of Morgan Stanley Israel in 1993-2009. Currently, Mr. Seroussi is, among others, Chairman of Enlight Renewable Energy, a fast-growing company which is active in 10 European markets and is listed on the TASE. Mr. Seroussi holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem .

Yours sincerely,

Contact:

Avner Shats

[email protected]

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.