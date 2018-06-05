After 14 years with the Company, Rafael Ben-Ari has completed his position with ZIM. Since 2016, Rafael has served as VP Shipping, responsible for the Countries as P&L centers. Rafael will be replaced by Saar Dotan, who has been appointed by the Board of Directors for the role of Executive VP Countries and Business Development effective as of June 5th, 2018. Prior to this position, Saar served as the Company's Executive VP Sales & Customer Service for one year.

Furthermore, the Company would like to report the new appointments to the Management Team of:

Mr. Yair Teitelbaum as ZIM's new VP Global Sales effective as of September 1st, 2018. Yair will be joining the Company after working for Colmobil Corporation, serving as Senior Director of Mitsubishi Motors Israel Division since 2015. Yair also held various positions at Partner Communications Ltd., between 1998-2014, amongst which was Director – Head of Sales Division for the private and business sectors.

Mr. Assaf Tiran, as VP Global Customer Service, effective immediately.

Assaf brings with him 20 years of experience in customer service, most of which in managerial positions, where in the last 3 years he led the service function in a global organization.

Eli Glickman, the Company's CEO, commented on the change: "I would like to express my appreciation to Rafael, who contributed to the Company's stability and led essential business initiatives for ZIM with great success through recent challenging business periods. I would also like to welcome Yair to ZIM and wish him, Saar and Assaf success in their new positions."

Contact:

Avner Shats

shats.avner@il.zim.com

+972-52-6002520

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-announces-changes-in-senior-management-300659737.html

SOURCE Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.