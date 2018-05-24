ZIM Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018

HAIFA, Israel, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443) (IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as follows:

  1. The Company's reviewed consolidated financial statements for the period ended on March 31, 2018, the operating and financial review for such quarterly financial statements and a report on certain financial data as of March 31, 2018 (collectively, the "First Quarter Reports") are availbale on both the Company's website (http://www.zim.com/aboutus/pages/reports.aspx) and on the official website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (http://maya.tase.co.il).  
  2. The Company will host on June 5, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Israel time (2:00 p.m. CET), a confrence call for the holders of its Series 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B Notes to discuss the First Quarter Reports. In order to participate, please use the following numbers (at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time):

    Israel: 972-3-9180609 
    USA: 1-888-668-9141 
    UK: 0-800-917-5108  
    Germany: 0-800-182-6846  
    France: 0-800-903-025

Contact: 
Avner Shats 
shats.avner@il.zim.com   
+972-52-6002520

 

