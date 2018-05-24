ZIM Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018

HAIFA, Israel, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443) (IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as follows: