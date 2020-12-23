ZIM Announces Results of Special General Meeting of Shareholders Held on December 22, 2020

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby notifies that during the Special General Shareholders' meeting that was held yesterday on December 22nd, 2020, all items proposed by the Company were duly approved by the Company's shareholders.

