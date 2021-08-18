ZIM Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, announced today its consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter was $888 million (compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2020), or $7.38 per diluted share 1

(compared to in the second quarter of 2020), or per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA[2] for the second quarter was $1.34 billion , compared to $145 million in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 820%

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 820% Operating income (EBIT) for the second quarter was $1.16 billion , compared to $69 million in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 1,581%

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 1,581% Adjusted EBIT for the second quarter was $1.16 billion , compared to $73 million in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 1,495%

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 1,495% Revenues for the second quarter were $2.38 billion , compared to $795 million in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 200%

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 200% ZIM carried 921 thousand TEUs in the second quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 44%

The average freight rate per TEU in the second quarter of 2021 was $2,341 , a year-over-year increase of 119%

, a year-over-year increase of 119% Net leverage ratio 3 of 0.3x at June 30, 2021 , compared to 1.2x at December 31, 2020

of 0.3x at , compared to 1.2x at Completed secondary offering, which consisted of approximately 8 million shares at a price per share of $40.00

Redeemed in full $349 million principal amount of Series 1 and 2 Notes due 2023

principal amount of Series 1 and 2 Notes due 2023 Declared a special cash dividend of approximately $238 million , or $2.00 per ordinary share, to be paid on September 15, 2021 , to holders of the ordinary shares as of August 25, 2021 ; reiterated plan to distribute annual dividend of 30-50% of 2021 net income in 2022 (subject to Board approval)

, or per ordinary share, to be paid on , to holders of the ordinary shares as of ; reiterated plan to distribute annual dividend of 30-50% of 2021 net income in 2022 (subject to Board approval) Subsequent to quarter end, announced a new strategic long-term chartering agreement with Seaspan for ten 7,000 TEU "green" LNG-fueled vessels (with an option for the long-term charter of five additional such vessels), further demonstrating ZIM's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint

1 Earnings per share calculation for all periods reflect a share split of 1:10 that became effective in 2021.

2 See disclosure regarding "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

3 Net leverage ratio is defined as face value of short- and long-term debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits divided by Adjusted EBITDA of the last twelve-month period.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, "I'm very proud to say that our outstanding performance and all-time record results, which have positioned us to create significant shareholder value, are a testament to the proactive strategies we have implemented to capitalize on both the highly attractive market and ZIM's differentiated approach. We continue to execute at the highest level, resulting in another record quarter, including net income, EBITDA and operating cash flow, as well as significantly improved guidance for 2021. Driving our success, we have further leveraged digitalization initiatives and have drawn on our global-niche strategy to launch new lines to address profitable, underserved routes. This was instrumental in driving our all-time high results, as ZIM's second quarter carried volume increased by 44% year-over-year, substantially higher than market growth."

Mr. Glickman added, "Consistent with our commitment to unlock significant value, we continue to prudently allocate capital for future growth, debt repayment and return of capital to shareholders. Specifically, our investment in new containers and two strategic agreements for the long-term charter of LNG dual-fuel container vessels support our objective to provide the best and most reliable service to customers and to promote our ESG values. In addition, our strong performance and robust cash generation have allowed us to further pay down debt, resulting in a leverage ratio of 0.3x, the lowest in ZIM's history, and boost shareholders' equity to $1.72 billion."

Mr. Glickman concluded, "Looking ahead, based on our strong outlook and forward visibility, we are well positioned to return substantial capital to shareholders, with our expected 2022 dividend payout of 30%-50% of 2021 net income, on top of the $238 million, or $2.00 per share, special dividend payable in September 2021. Our outlook for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 is very positive and we are excited about our strategy to further enhance our position as an innovative digital leader of seaborne transportation and logistics services."

Summary of Key Financial and Operational Results



Q2'21 Q2'20 1H'21 1H'20 Carried volume (K-TEUs) 921 641 1,739 1,280 Average freight rate ($/TEU) 2,341 1,071 2,145 1,081 Revenue ($ in millions) 2,382 795 4,126 1,618 Operating income (EBIT) ($ in millions) 1,158 69 1,841 94 Profit before income tax ($ in millions) 1,112 30 1,756 21 Net income ($ in millions) 888 25 1,478 13 Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) 1,335 145 2,156 242 Adjusted EBIT ($ in millions) 1,159 73 1,847 100 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 56 18 52 15 Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 49 9 45 6 Net cash generated from operating activities ($ in millions) 1,181 120 1,958 221 Earnings per share (fully diluted) ($) 7.38 0.23 12.56 0.10 Free cash flow ($ in millions) 867 115 1,510 214

Q2'21 Q4'20



Net debt ($ in millions) 783 1,236





Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues were $2.38 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $795 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting increases in freight rates as well as in carried volume.

Operating income (EBIT) for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.16 billion, compared to $69 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $888 million, compared to $25 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter reflected a tax expense of $224 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.34 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $145 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBIT was $1.16 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $73 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the second quarter of 2021 were 56% and 49%, respectively. This compares to 18% and 9% for the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.18 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $120 million for the second quarter of 2020.

ZIM carried 921 thousand TEUs during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 641 thousand TEUs in the second quarter of 2020. The average freight rate per TEU was $2,341 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,071 for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial and Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues were $4.13 billion for the first half of 2021, compared to $1.62 billion for the first half of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting increases in freight rates as well as in carried volume.

Operating income (EBIT) for the first half of 2021 was $1.84 billion, compared to $94 million for the first half of 2020.

Net income for the first half of 2021 was $1.48 billion, compared to $13 million for the first half of 2020. Net income for the first half of 2021 reflected a tax expense of $278 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.16 billion for the first half of 2021, compared to $242 million for the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBIT was $1.85 billion for the first half of 2021, compared to $100 million for the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the first half of 2021 were 52% and 45%, respectively. This compares to 15% and 6% for the first half of 2020, respectively.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.96 billion for the first half of 2021, compared to $221 million for the first half of 2020.

ZIM carried 1,739 thousand TEUs during the first half of 2021, compared to 1,280 thousand TEUs in the first half of 2020. The average freight rate per TEU was $2,145 for the first half of 2021, compared to $1,081 for the first half of 2020.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

ZIM's cash and cash equivalents increased by $975 million from $570 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2021. Capital expenditures totaled $331 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net debt decreased by $453 million from $1.24 billion as of December 31, 2020 to $783 million as of June 30, 2021. ZIM's net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 0.3x, compared to 1.2x as of December 31, 2020.

Early Redemption of Notes

In June 2021, the Company redeemed 100% of its Series 1 and 100% of its Series 2 unsecured notes due 2023 at an aggregate principal amount of $349 million, in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the notes.

Long-Term Chartering Agreement

In July 2021, the Company announced a new strategic agreement with Seaspan, for the long-term charter of ten 7,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels (with an option for the long-term charter of five additional such vessels), intended to be deployed across the Company's various global-niche trades.

Special Dividend

In May 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of approximately $238 million, or $2.00 per ordinary share. The special cash dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to all holders of record of ordinary shares as of August 25, 2021. The special dividend is supplemental to ZIM's previously communicated 2021 annual dividend guidance, whereby the Company expects to distribute 30-50% of 2021 net income in 2022, subject to Board approval.

Updated Full-Year 2021 Guidance

The Company increased its full-year guidance and expects to generate in 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of between $4.8 billion and $5.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $4.0 billion to $4.4 billion.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's 2021 Guidance

A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures included in its full-year 2021 guidance to corresponding IFRS measures is not available on a forward-looking basis. In particular, the Company has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT because the various reconciling items between such non-IFRS financial measures and such corresponding IFRS measures cannot be determined without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the future costs and expenses for which the Company adjusts, the effect of which may be significant, and all of which are difficult to predict and are subject to frequent change.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update today at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-272-3518 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662; or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. For additional information, please visit www.zim.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market changes in freight, bunker, charter and other rates or prices, new legislation or regulation affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2020 Annual Report.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company presents non-IFRS measures as additional performance measures as the Company believes that it enables the comparison of operating performance between periods on a consistent basis. These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as measures of profitability or liquidity. Please note that Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, Non-IFRS financial measures, as those presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization in order to reach EBITDA, and further adjusted to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Adjusted EBIT is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net and income taxes, in order to reach our results from operating activities, or EBIT, and further adjusted to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure which we define as net cash generated from operating activities plus the net cash generated from (used in) investment activities.

See the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT and net cash generated from operating activities to free cash flow under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (U.S. dollars in thousands)



June 30 December 31

2021 2020 2020 Assets





Vessels 1,768,298 714,195 948,004 Containers and handling equipment 1,019,343 437,660 520,887 Other tangible assets 66,957 70,494 67,133 Intangible assets 67,374 64,737 66,465 Investments in associates 12,418 8,436 8,441 Other investments 5,421 2,810 4,888 Trade and other receivables 6,067 5,736 5,293 Deferred tax assets 1,537 1,153 1,502 Total non-current assets 2,947,415 1,305,221 1,622,613







Assets classified as held for sale

8,071

Inventories 99,750 43,513 52,237 Trade and other receivables 963,291 279,464 520,001 Other investments 46,760 61,436 58,976 Cash and cash equivalents 1,545,282 202,848 570,414 Total current assets 2,655,083 595,332 1,201,628 Total assets 5,602,498 1,900,553 2,824,241







Equity





Share capital and reserves 1,992,895 1,785,115 1,790,794 Accumulated deficit (279,523) (2,029,311) (1,523,528) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,713,372 (244,196) 267,266 Non-controlling interests 5,016 4,156 7,189 Total equity 1,718,388 (240,040) 274,455







Liabilities





Lease liabilities 1,427,773 654,061 811,840 Loans and other liabilities 130,066 553,458 519,471 Employee benefits 64,105 59,974 66,626 Deferred tax liabilities 42,491 325 339 Total non-current liabilities 1,664,435 1,267,818 1,398,276







Trade and other payables 944,776 375,319 398,876 Provisions 28,189 16,737 21,420 Contract liabilities 453,045 120,910 230,469 Lease liabilities 658,366 228,333 362,176 Loans and other liabilities 135,299 131,476 138,569 Total current liabilities 2,219,675 872,775 1,151,510 Total liabilities 3,884,110 2,140,593 2,549,786 Total equity and liabilities 5,602,498 1,900,553 2,824,241

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020











Income from voyages and related services 4,126,346 1,618,345 2,382,011 795,130 3,991,696 Cost of voyages and related services









Operating expenses and cost of services (1,869,541) (1,322,213) (988,914) (623,825) (2,835,112) Depreciation (298,735) (135,811) (170,606) (68,748) (291,559) Gross profit 1,958,070 160,321 1,222,491 102,557 865,025











Other operating income 4,165 5,512 1,852 3,496 12,621 Other operating expenses (459) (1,706) (375) (1,702) 4,272 General and administrative expenses (123,535) (72,039) (67,637) (36,662) (163,210) Share of profit of associates 2,281 1,655 736 1,158 3,341











Results from operating activities 1,840,522 93,743 1,157,067 68,847 722,049











Finance income 5,699 1,730 (1,116) (2,998) 8,103 Finance expenses (90,196) (74,577) (43,936) (36,122) (189,363)











Net finance expenses (84,497) (72,847) (45,052) (39,120) (181,260)











Profit before income taxes 1,756,025 20,896 1,112,015 29,727 540,789











Income taxes (278,217) (7,499) (223,795) (4,413) (16,599)











Profit for the period 1,477,808 13,397 888,220 25,314 524,190











Attributable to:





















Owners of the Company 1,474,055 10,491 886,456 24,040 517,961 Non-controlling interest 3,753 2,906 1,764 1,274 6,229











Profit for the period 1,477,808 13,397 888,220 25,314 524,190











Earnings per share (USD)









Basic earnings per 1 ordinary share 13.11 0.10 (*) 7.71 0.24 (*) 5.18 Diluted earnings per 1 ordinary share 12.56 0.10 (*) 7.38 0.23 (*) 4.96











(*) Reflect a share split of 1:10 that became effective in 2021, in all presented periods.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020











Cash flows from operating activities









Profit for the period 1,477,808 13,397 888,220 25,314 524,190











Adjustments for:









Depreciation and amortization 309,718 146,604 176,133 74,471 314,185 Impairment losses (recoveries) of tangible assets

1,700

1,700 (4,329) Net finance expenses 84,497 72,847 45,052 39,120 181,260 Share of profits and change in fair value of investees (3,184) (1,655) (752) (1,158) (4,143) Capital gain (1,135) (4,281) (704) (2,971) (8,814) Income taxes 278,217 7,499 223,795 4,413 16,599

2,145,921 236,111 1,331,744 140,889 1,018,948











Change in inventories (47,513) 16,829 (13,494) 13,186 8,105 Change in trade and other receivables (434,054) 29,943 (259,756) 27,700 (204,469) Change in trade and other payables including contract liabilities 300,271 (51,946) 124,573 (61,149) 68,670 Change in provisions and employee benefits 4,825 (6,352) 5,553 780 (2,152)

(176,471) (11,526) (143,124) (19,483) (129,846)











Dividends received from associates 1,871 2,137 1,160 2,122 4,360 Interest received 2,213 1,880 1,444 1,004 2,317 Income taxes paid (15,534) (7,263) (10,625) (4,768) (14,983) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,958,000 221,339 1,180,599 119,764 880,796











Cash flows from investing activities









Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets, investments and affiliates 2,287 2,994 1,783 1,645 6,717 Acquisition of tangible assets, intangible assets and investments (464,487) (7,480) (331,489) (3,919) (42,641) Change in other investments and other receivables 14,326 (3,235) 16,387 (1,994) 763 Net cash used in investing activities (447,874) (7,721) (313,319) (4,268) (35,161)



Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020











Cash flows from financing activities









Receipt of long-term loans and other long-term liabilities 50,000

50,000



Issuance of share capital, net of issuance costs 205,394







Sale and lease back transactions

9,052

652 9,052 Repayment of borrowings and lease liabilities (692,426) (141,031) (502,023) (77,474) (336,225) Change in short term loans (15,995) 4,671 (15,020) 1,100 6,071 Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (4,702) (3,344) (1,894) (3,344) (3,344) Interest and other financial expenses paid (77,258) (61,395) (42,407) (30,928) (135,952) Net cash used in financing activities (534,987) (192,047) (511,344) (109,994) (460,398)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents 975,139 21,571 355,936 5,502 385,237 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 570,414 182,786 1,188,408 196,741 182,786 Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash held (271) (1,509) 938 605 2,391 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,545,282 202,848 1,545,282 202,848 570,414

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBIT (U.S. dollars in millions)







Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net income 1,478 13 888 25 Financial expenses, net 85 74 46 40 Income taxes 278 7 224 4 Operating income (EBIT) 1,841 94 1,158 69 Non-cash charter hire expenses 1 4 0 2 Impairment of assets 0 2 0 2 Expenses related to legal contingencies 5 0 1 0 Adjusted EBIT 1,847 100 1,159 73 Adjusted EBIT margin 45% 6% 49% 9%

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in millions)







Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net income 1,478 13 888 25 Financial expenses, net 85 74 46 40 Income taxes 278 7 224 4 Depreciation & amortization 309 146 175 74 EBITDA 2,150 240 1,333 143 Non-cash charter hire expenses 1 0 1 0 Impairment of assets 0 2 0 2 Expenses related to legal contingencies 5 0 1 0 Adjusted EBITDA 2,156 242 1,335 145 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52% 15% 56% 18%

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars in millions)







Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net cash generated from operating activities 1,958 221 1,181 120 Net cash used in investing activities (448) (7) (314) (5) Free cash flow 1,510 214 867 115

