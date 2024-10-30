ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

News provided by

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Oct 30, 2024, 08:00 ET

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States (TF) +1-800-715-9871 or +1-646-307-1963; Israel +972-3-376-1144 or UK/international +44-20-3481-4247, and reference conference ID: 1972775 or the conference name. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 33,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
[email protected] 

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/ZIM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

