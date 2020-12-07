Zima Media is Donating $100,000 in Professional Services to Help Nonprofits With Their Digital Marketing Needs

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zima Media moves towards the praise economy and launches a corporate social responsibility program to help nonprofit organizations with their marketing needs.

Zima Media is a fully remote digital marketing agency that has worked with over 2,000 small businesses and, as of today, has 1,137 5-star reviews. Although the company isn't big, it's always trying to make an impact. Zima Media decided to disrupt the traditional business model and bring positive changes to the nonprofit sector.

"Nonprofits still struggle with pen and paper while the world moves to remote work. We will support nonprofits by sharing cutting-edge marketing strategies in our free marketing courses and preparing them to use all emerging technologies, including blockchain, to connect with donors and volunteers worldwide."

Mike Zima, Chief Growth Officer of Zima Media

Zima Media plans to use innovative automated technology to help nonprofits work in a post-COVID, remote environment and handle partners, volunteers, and donors in one place. The agency offers a $1,000 marketing grant towards their professional services to each nonprofit enrolled in the program and free courses to improve digital literacy.

The mission of Zima Media's Nonprofit Program is to donate from as little as 10 seconds a month to as much as 10 hours a month of high-quality marketing services to nonprofits. The company has already helped nine nonprofits (out of 100) enhance their marketing efforts and spread more awareness about their cause. Among them, anti-bullying organization Cool & Dope, the European network of intellectual disability-friendly hospitality employers, The Valuable Network, and animal shelter Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary.

Now, Zima Media is seeking nonprofits to join their program as well as professional service volunteers who want to contribute to helping nonprofits survive in the current competitive world.

"With the current economic struggles, Zima Media was very lucky to continue growing, and we truly believe in doing business differently. We want to be more active at making a social impact, try to help good causes, and give back to the communities. Our talented team cares to do more good, so they are using their deep expertise to help charities succeed in raising awareness and thrive with their marketing campaigns."

Damien Bouvier, CEO of Zima Media

Are you a nonprofit organization struggling to achieve your primary mission due to the inability to afford high-end digital marketing services or know someone who needs help navigating the digital space successfully? Zima Media's $1,000 grant can help overcome nonprofit marketing challenges and spread more awareness around the world.

Zima Media's team members donate their excess capacity without taking any tax write-off to help nonprofits better control their digital fundraising efforts and thrive online each month. The company believes it's time to make random acts of kindness not so random by lifting your hands and not opening your wallet. And what about you?

