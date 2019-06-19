Zimbabwe Telecom Delegation Visits China at the Invitation of Gold Grace for Potential China-Zimbabwe Cooperation

HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2019, at the invitation of Gold Grace International Telecom Holdings Limited, a telecom delegation of the Zimbabwe Government arrived in Beijing, China for a one-week visit to the telecommunications industry. Telecom officials of the Zimbabwean administration conducted in-depth communication and exchange with the Chinese telecom authority and major operators, and achieved full, constructive consensus, laying a solid foundation for in-depth cooperation between the two sides in the future.

As an international telecom investor with strong competence in the Asia-Pacific region, Gold Grace's business portfolio includes telecom investment, service operation and platform development. The invitation to the Zimbabwean delegation this time is to discuss future development trends in international telecom industry and serves as an important step for the overall endeavor targeting domestic and foreign markets.

Gold Grace is headquartered in Hong Kong and has an extensive reach with footprints covering Asia-Pacific, Africa and Greater China regions. It has operations in multiple countries including Indonesia, Myanmar, Zimbabwe and Cambodia. With the vigorous development of the global telecom industry, Gold Grace has become a dark horse in industry investment and development. It has maintained good communication and in-depth cooperation with local telecommunications authorities and operators and has already established stable partnerships with well-known businesses including Poly Changda, Datang Telecom, China Telecom Global, CITIC Group, and China Broadcast Network.

The global telecommunications industry has entered the fast track of development. An effective ecosystem linking all relevant industry chains is becoming the shared goal of all parties through dynamic deployment and development. With the advent of the 5G era, countries around the world have all prioritized 5G as a national strategy and kept their momentum in technology research and development, operation, investment and other related areas, exerting profound impact on the global telecommunications industry. With the rise of financial centers in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Hong Kong, the telecom industry is bound to witness explosive growth and will push the global telecom infrastructure programs into a new round of high-speed development.

Facing such opportunity, Gold Grace is committed to its mission of "Technology for happiness" with an aim to "make the world better with faster connectivity". It does the best to maximize its strong financial competency and a wealth of experience in communicating and collaborating with public telecom authorities and carriers in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Greater China regions; the company's founders and its executive team are veteran investors with global vision that enables them to offer customers future-oriented, comprehensive global telecommunications service with professionalism and premium quality.

SOURCE Gold Grace International Telecom Holdings Limited