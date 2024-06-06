Zimbis Announces Successful Integration with Open Dental to Enhance Dental Practice Efficiency

PHOENIX, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimbis, a trailblazer in smart inventory management solutions, together with Open Dental, a leader in open-source dental practice management software, are excited to announce the successful completion of their software integration. This milestone achievement marks a significant advancement in dental practice management by seamlessly combining inventory control with patient care operations.

The integration between Zimbis Smart Inventory Cabinets and Open Dental's robust software platform is designed to optimize the day-to-day operations of dental clinics by automating inventory tasks, improving workflow, and reducing operational costs.

Key Features of the Integration:

Real-time Inventory Management: Open Dental practices can now manage their inventory in real-time directly through Zimbis' interface, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Advanced Controlled Substance Management: Dentists using controlled drugs in house will see significant time savings and security improvements thanks to Zimbis' unique double-locked containers and automated, DEA-compliant transaction logging.

Automated Supply Replenishment: The system is equipped to automatically reorder depleted stocks, ensuring that dental practices never run low on essential supplies.

Enhanced Analytics: With integrated software, practices can access detailed analytics on inventory usage, helping to make informed decisions about stock levels and control expenses.

Improved Regulatory Compliance: Zimbis together with Open Dental will help practices stay compliant with industry regulations by providing accurate and timely documentation of FDA-mandated implant lot numbers and narcotics logs.

Louis Visser, DDS, the President of Zimbis, stated, "We are proud to announce the successful integration with Open Dental, which is a major leap forward in our mission to innovate and streamline inventory management for healthcare providers. This integration is designed to empower dental practices to achieve higher operational efficiency and cost savings." Mark Johnson, VP of Development for Open Dental, echoed Dr. Visser's comments. "We were happy to work with Zimbis on the integration to bring their inventory management solution to the Open Dental ecosystem. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of community-driven innovation built around the Open Dental platform."

About Zimbis: Zimbis is at the forefront of delivering advanced smart inventory management solutions, providing highly sophisticated and automated inventory systems that are designed to improve efficiency and reduce waste in healthcare settings.

About Open Dental: Open Dental provides comprehensive, highly customizable dental practice management software at an affordable price for practices of any size. Exceptional customer support and a variety of measurement and reporting tools boost efficiency and profitability.

Website: www.zimbis.com | www.opendental.com

