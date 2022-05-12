Zimbis appoints Michael Reina as Vice President, Dental Laboratory Sales

Following his graduation from Hofstra University, Michael spent a decade with Astra Tech, a tenure that culminated in specialty sales roles with Dentsply Implants (via M&A) and LendingClub. There, he managed over 300M dollars in sales and received Director of the Year award in 2015. A sales leadership role with Zahn, Henry Schein's dental laboratory division, followed soon after his time with Dentsply, and in March 2019 Michael was promoted to Senior Director of Sales, Marketing and Technical Support.

"I am extremely excited to join this world class organization," said Michael. "Zimbis offers smart, innovative software that automates inventory tasks so that the dental community can focus on what's most important: patient care." Zimbis co-founder and company President Louis Visser, DDS, shared similar sentiments. "The entire team is eagerly anticipating Michael's engagement with our laboratory customers."

"Michael has a sterling reputation and an exhaustive network, he's the perfect fit for where we're taking the laboratory segment of Zimbis," Dr. Visser continued. "The entire dental lab sector has grown rapidly over the past several years, and their inventory challenges have grown with them. Now, with rampant inflation as a headwind, lab owners are looking for anyway they can to rein in spiraling costs. Zimbis can automate charge capture, FDA tracking, and ordering, and bring the average lab's effective Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) back to 2018 levels."

Michael resides in Long Island, NY with his wife, Maria, and their three children, Francesca, Angela, and Isabelle. He has been active in the dental Laboratory community since 2005, and was recently appointed to the National Dental Laboratories Association's Board of Directors.

Michael is also affiliated with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Long Island.

About ZIMBIS

ZIMBIS is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-based business intelligence solutions that enable dental health providers to improve supply and medication management, cost and patient outcomes while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. More information can be found at zimbis.com.

Media Contact:

Joey Campagna

480-268-7955

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimbis