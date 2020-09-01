Zimit Completes Workday Approved Integration

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimit, a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Ventures software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Approved integration status. Zimit provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Zimit Configure Price Quote (CPQ).

Workday PSA blends Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) functionality to set a new standard in professional services automation for organizations that manage client-facing billable projects. Zimit is designed for quoting enterprise technology and services, including subscriptions, professional services, managed services, bundled solutions, and XaaS. As part of this partnership, Zimit has developed the Zimit for Workday Connector, which will take CRM opportunities, provide a services-centric quote and proposal, and transition this to Workday PSA to create the customer contract and project details. This will provide a streamlined Opportunity-to-Cash process, helping eliminate manual data entry and duplicate data. This connection will also synchronize critical master data used in quoting, including accounts/customers, roles, rates, and sales and expense items.

"Through this integration, we provide our customers with the flexibility and speed they need in sales and the accuracy they need in resource management." said Ali Safadi , co-CEO, Zimit. "We see our partnership with Workday as critical because it allows customers to increase their competitiveness, reduce costs and errors, and build greater alignment between sales and operations."

More information on the Zimit for Workday Connector can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners, and on Zimit's website.

About Zimit

Zimit is the industry leader in Services CPQ (Configure Price Quote). Zimit is designed for quoting enterprise technology and services, including subscriptions, professional services, managed services, bundled solutions, and XaaS. Zimit simplifies the quoting process, delivering speed, flexibility, collaboration, and a seamless opportunity-to-cash workflow. Zimit customers replace spreadsheets with a centralized solution catalog, guided selling, automated document content, approvals, and a pricing engine built for the technology and services market. For more information, visit www.zimit.io and follow Zimit on LinkedIn .

