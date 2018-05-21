Zimmer Biomet Announces Call for Applications for the 2018 Connected Health Innovation Award

WARSAW, Ind., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced a call for applications for its second Connected Health Innovation Award. The Company is accepting applications from individuals, groups and organizations — including academia and industry — from all countries within Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The award honors digital innovations that help solve unmet needs in the treatment of musculoskeletal and orthopaedic conditions. The winner will receive a €25,000 prize, an opportunity to pilot the technology in one of Zimmer Biomet's partner hospitals in Europe and to promote the product in Zimmer Biomet's Connected Health Innovation Lounge in Switzerland for one year.

"The Connected Health Innovation Award has been created to accelerate innovation in the digital health space focused on improving patient outcomes and efficiency in musculoskeletal healthcare," said Marc Vogels, Zimmer Biomet's Vice President of Marketing for EMEA Reconstructive and Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions. "We are excited to acknowledge talented entrepreneurs and provide start-ups the opportunity to impact the way we are going to provide patient care in the future."

Application Process

Applications for the second Zimmer Biomet Connected Health Innovation Award must be submitted online at www.connectedhealthaward.com/apply by June 15, 2018. Applicants must have a market-ready product, have obtained any necessary regulatory approvals, have first users willing to act as a reference and be able to demonstrate the value and core functionality of the product beyond concepts, papers, sketches, mockups, designs, formula and patents.

Applications will be reviewed by a jury composed of chief executive officers from Europe's leading orthopaedic and musculoskeletal healthcare facilities. The jury will select five finalists. Finalists will be announced by June 30, 2018, and invited to the Zimmer Biomet EMEA headquarters in Switzerland to present their innovations and compete for the Award on July 10, 2018. Applications and additional information are available at http://www.connectedhealthaward.com.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this release.

