Zimmer Biomet Announces Key Additions to "NewCo" Leadership Team; Transaction to Form New Independent, Publicly Traded Company On Track

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced key appointments to the "NewCo" leadership team, including Richard J. Heppenstall as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, the Company announced ZimVie as the name for the planned spin-off company for the Spine and Dental businesses. Zimmer Biomet announced in February 2021 its intent to form a new independent, publicly traded company to optimize resource allocation and drive toward market leadership. That transaction process remains on track, with an expected close in mid-2022.

Mr. Heppenstall brings more than 25 years of broad corporate and operational finance experience to ZimVie, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Breg, Inc., a global manufacturer and solutions provider of orthopedic braces, cold therapy and other medical equipment.

"Rich is joining ZimVie at an instrumental time for the company, as we continue to shape our operating model and business plans in preparation for the planned spin-off," said Vafa Jamali, CEO of ZimVie. "His extensive experience across all areas of finance within the medtech space will be critically important as we advance toward the formation of a new independent company for our Spine and Dental businesses."

Mr. Heppenstall previously held senior leadership roles at Orthofix International, Solera Holdings, Flowserve Corporation and Coopervision Inc., among others. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of California, Irvine.

In addition to Mr. Heppenstall, the following team members have been appointed to the ZimVie leadership team, reporting directly to Mr. Jamali.

Vincent Binetti , General Manager, Bone Healing

, General Manager, Bone Healing Laura Driscoll , Vice President, Communications

, Vice President, Communications David Harmon , Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Indraneel Kanaglekar, Senior Vice President, President, Global Dental

Heather Kidwell , Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Mike Minette , Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development Ann Vu , Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance

, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Rebecca Whitney , Senior Vice President, President, Global Spine

"I'm incredibly excited to bring on such a seasoned leadership team to drive ZimVie forward following the separation. With their collective experience, I know we have the right leaders in place to set ZimVie up for success," continued Mr. Jamali.

