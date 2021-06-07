Zimmer Biomet Announces New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team

WARSAW, Ind., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced two new appointments to the Company's Executive Leadership Team. Wilfred van Zuilen has been appointed as President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Additionally, Nitin Goyal, M.D. has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer. Both roles will report into Chief Operating Officer Ivan Tornos.

"It is an exciting time at Zimmer Biomet as we continue to build out our Executive Team to ensure we have the proven, strategic leadership in place to guide us through the third phase of our business transformation," said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "As an organization, we remain focused on developing our people, placing the right team members in the right roles and providing the tools and support needed to execute and drive our performance."

Wilfred van Zuilen as President, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Mr. van Zuilen will be responsible for the marketing, sales and distribution of products, services and solutions in the EMEA region. Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, Mr. van Zuilen served as Regional Vice President, North Western Europe (United Kingdom, Ireland, Nordics and Benelux) at Medtronic. Prior to that, he led Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group of businesses for EMEA and has also held regional leadership positions with Covidien, Novartis and Edwards Lifesciences.

"We're thrilled to have Wilfred join the Zimmer Biomet team to help advance our Mission and drive forward our business in the EMEA region," said Mr. Tornos. "His experience in med tech, coupled with his deep knowledge of the EMEA region's business needs, make him the ideal candidate for this role."

Mr. van Zuilen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

Nitin Goyal, M.D. as Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer

In his newly created role, Dr. Goyal will oversee advanced research, product development, and Zimmer Biomet's innovation platforms. In addition, he will have oversight of Medical Education, Clinical Affairs and healthcare provider collaboration. Dr. Goyal is a practicing hip and knee reconstruction surgeon. Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, he also served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Innovation and Digital Care Delivery at Rally Health, part of the Optum business of UnitedHealth Group.

"Dr. Goyal joins the Zimmer Biomet team at a time when we're advancing our portfolio of seamlessly connected digital health and robotic technologies that are designed to deliver data-powered clinical insights throughout the surgical journey," said Mr. Tornos. "His clinical experience and expertise in the digital transformation of musculoskeletal care make up the perfect skillset to help drive forward our business at this vital time in the Company's transformation."

Dr. Goyal is the Founder and CEO of Pulse Platform as well as Surgical Creations, leading both companies from inception to acquisition. He received his Bachelor's degree from Penn State University, his Medical degree from the Jefferson Medical College and completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery and fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at the Rothman Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

