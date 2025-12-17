Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2025

News provided by

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Dec 17, 2025, 07:00 ET

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2025. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2025.

About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts:

Media

Troy Kirkpatrick

614-284-1926

[email protected]

Kirsten Fallon

781-779-5561

[email protected]

Investors

David DeMartino

646-531-6115

[email protected]

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Zimmer Biomet, OneStep Collaborate to Provide Enhanced Mobility Data to Patients and Surgeons to Help Improve Joint Procedure Recovery

Zimmer Biomet, OneStep Collaborate to Provide Enhanced Mobility Data to Patients and Surgeons to Help Improve Joint Procedure Recovery

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and OneStep, the FDA-listed digital fall prevention and...
Zimmer Biomet Receives U.S. FDA Clearance for Enhanced Version of ROSA® Knee Robotic Technology

Zimmer Biomet Receives U.S. FDA Clearance for Enhanced Version of ROSA® Knee Robotic Technology

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics