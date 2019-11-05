Zimmer Biomet Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported third quarter net sales of $1.892 billion, an increase of 3.0% over the prior year period, and an increase of 3.9% on a constant currency basis. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $2.08, an increase of 163% over the prior year period. Third quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.77, an increase of 8.6% over the prior year period. Net earnings for the third quarter were $431 million and $366 million on an adjusted basis.

"Our global team delivered strong results this quarter, fueled by a clear focus on our strategic priorities and key new product introductions," said Bryan Hanson, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "I'm excited by the momentum across the organization and am grateful for the commitment and winning spirit from our team members around the world."

Geographic and Product Category Sales

The following sales tables provide results by geography and product category for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, as well as the percentage change compared to the prior year periods, on both a reported basis and a constant currency basis.

NET SALES - THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (in millions, unaudited)















































































Constant





Net













Currency





Sales



% Change





% Change



Geographic Results

























Americas $ 1,179





2.2

%



2.3

% EMEA

375





0.7







4.8



Asia Pacific

338





8.9







8.8



Total $ 1,892





3.0

%



3.9

% Product Categories

























Knees

























Americas $ 399





3.8

%



3.8

% EMEA

135





0.7







4.8



Asia Pacific

118





7.8







8.5



Total

652





3.8







4.9



Hips

























Americas

249





3.7







3.8



EMEA

109





1.1







5.1



Asia Pacific

102





5.4







4.7



Total

460





3.5







4.3



S.E.T *

438





5.6







6.2



Spine & CMF**

181





(1.9)







(1.3)



Dental

94





2.1







3.0



Other

67





(7.0)







(6.1)



Total $ 1,892





3.0

%



3.9

%























































* Surgical, Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma

























** Craniomaxillofacial



























NET SALES - NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (in millions, unaudited)





































































Constant





Net











Currency





Sales



% Change



% Change



Geographic Results























Americas $ 3,588





0.3

%

0.5

% EMEA

1,277





(3.8)





2.5



Asia Pacific

992





3.6





6.3



Total $ 5,857





(0.1)

%

1.9

% Product Categories























Knees























Americas $ 1,223





1.1

%

1.2

% EMEA

475





(4.0)





2.6



Asia Pacific

352





3.5





6.9



Total

2,050





0.3





2.5



Hips























Americas

749





1.6





1.8



EMEA

368





(4.1)





2.1



Asia Pacific

307





1.4





3.6



Total

1,424





-





2.3



S.E.T *

1,322





2.4





4.0



Spine & CMF**

550





(2.8)





(1.6)



Dental

305





(0.5)





1.4



Other

206





(10.6)





(8.9)



Total $ 5,857





(0.1)

%

1.9

%



















































* Surgical, Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma























** Craniomaxillofacial

























Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $578 million and free cash flow was $425 million. In the third quarter, the Company paid down $330 million of debt, paid $49 million in dividends and declared a dividend of $0.24 per share.

Guidance

The Company's prior guidance remains unchanged.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Sales change information for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases.

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. Adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effects of certain inventory and manufacturing-related charges, including charges to terminate a raw material supply agreement and to discontinue certain product lines; intangible asset amortization; intangible asset impairment; acquisition, integration and related gains and expenses; quality remediation expenses; certain litigation gains and charges; expenses to comply with the new European Union Medical Device Regulation; other charges; any related effects on our income tax provision associated with these items, the effect of Switzerland tax reform and other certain tax adjustments.

Free cash flow is an additional non-GAAP measure that is presented in this press release. Free cash flow is computed by deducting additions to instruments and other property, plant and equipment from net cash provided by operating activities.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. This press release also contains supplemental reconciliations of additional non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents in other contexts. These additional non-GAAP financial measures are computed from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as indicated in the applicable reconciliation.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the Company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures. In addition, constant currency sales changes, adjusted operating profit, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are used as performance metrics in our incentive compensation programs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, statements regarding sales and earnings guidance and any statements about our expectations, plans, strategies or prospects. We generally use the words "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "sees," "seeks," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "work toward," "intends," "guidance," "confidence," "positioned," "look forward to" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits from mergers and acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time periods; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully integrate the operations, products, employees and distributors of acquired companies; the effect of the potential disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to integration matters related to mergers and acquisitions; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, vendors and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; compliance with the Deferred Prosecution Agreement entered into in January 2017; the success of our quality and operational excellence initiatives, including ongoing quality remediation efforts at our Warsaw North Campus facility; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and foreign government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; the ability to remediate matters identified in any inspectional observations or warning letters issued by the FDA, while continuing to satisfy the demand for our products; the outcome of government investigations; competition; pricing pressures; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes or other factors; the impact of healthcare reform measures, including the impact of the U.S. excise tax on medical devices if such tax is not further suspended or repealed; reductions in reimbursement levels by third-party payors and cost containment efforts of healthcare purchasing organizations; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; supply and prices of raw materials and products; control of costs and expenses; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection; the ability to form and implement alliances; changes in tax obligations arising from tax reform measures, including European Union rules on state aid, or examinations by tax authorities; product liability and intellectual property litigation losses; the ability to retain the independent agents and distributors who market our products; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and outsourced activities; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth rates; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of the ongoing financial and political uncertainty on countries in the Euro zone on the ability to collect accounts receivable in affected countries. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zimmerbiomet.com or on request from us. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.





ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)



















2019



2018

Net Sales $ 1,892.4



$ 1,836.7

Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

535.7





529.0

Intangible asset amortization

146.6





147.6

Research and development

114.4





95.7

Selling, general and administrative

830.1





787.7

Intangible asset impairment

-





3.8

Acquisition, integration and related

(0.9)





17.4

Quality remediation

20.7





32.2

Operating expenses

1,646.6





1,613.4

Operating Profit

245.8





223.3

Other expense, net

(4.4)





(2.2)

Interest expense, net

(56.8)





(67.5)

Earnings before income taxes

184.6





153.6

Benefit for income taxes

(247.4)





(8.5)

Net Earnings

432.0





162.1

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.9





(0.1)

Net Earnings of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 431.1



$ 162.2

Earnings Per Common Share













Basic $ 2.10



$ 0.80

Diluted $ 2.08



$ 0.79

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













Basic

205.3





203.7

Diluted

207.0





205.4







ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)



















2019



2018

Net Sales $ 5,856.5



$ 5,861.9

Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

1,670.4





1,688.5

Intangible asset amortization

436.9





447.9

Research and development

328.2





290.5

Selling, general and administrative

2,466.8





2,380.7

Intangible asset impairment

70.1





3.8

Acquisition, integration and related

20.3





113.9

Quality remediation

63.1





112.3

Operating expenses

5,055.8





5,037.6

Operating Profit

800.7





824.3

Other expense, net

(9.6)





(8.7)

Interest expense, net

(174.5)





(220.8)

Earnings before income taxes

616.6





594.8

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(193.5)





71.6

Net Earnings

810.1





523.2

Less: Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(0.8)





1.3

Net Earnings of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 810.9



$ 521.9

Earnings Per Common Share













Basic $ 3.96



$ 2.57

Diluted $ 3.93



$ 2.55

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













Basic

204.8





203.3

Diluted

206.3





204.9



ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, unaudited)









September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 512.5



$ 542.8

Receivables, net



1,150.8





1,275.8

Inventories



2,362.3





2,256.5

Other current assets



375.9





352.3

Total current assets



4,401.5





4,427.4

Property, plant and equipment, net



2,055.3





2,015.4

Goodwill



9,544.9





9,594.4

Intangible assets, net



7,339.9





7,684.6

Other assets



973.6





405.0

Total Assets

$ 24,315.2



$ 24,126.8

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities

$ 1,773.9



$ 1,896.3

Current portion of long-term debt



2,000.0





525.0

Other long-term liabilities



2,109.9





2,015.7

Long-term debt



6,345.9





8,413.7

Stockholders' equity



12,085.5





11,276.1

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 24,315.2



$ 24,126.8



ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018

(in millions, unaudited)























2019



2018

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities















Net earnings

$ 810.1



$ 523.2

Depreciation and amortization



752.2





785.7

Share-based compensation



61.6





45.3

Intangible asset impairment



70.1





3.8

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities















Income taxes



(356.3)





(58.3)

Receivables



109.5





237.4

Inventories



(106.0)





(165.2)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(162.7)





23.6

Other assets and liabilities



(16.0)





(27.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities (1)



1,162.5





1,367.9

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities















Additions to instruments



(239.5)





(203.7)

Additions to other property, plant and equipment



(155.3)





(115.2)

Net investment hedge settlements



37.5





-

Acquisition of intellectual property rights



(197.6)





-

Investments in other assets



(36.4)





(15.3)

Net cash used in investing activities



(591.3)





(334.2)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities















Proceeds from senior notes



-





749.5

Proceeds from multicurrency revolving facility



-





400.0

Payments on multicurrency revolving facility



-





(400.0)

Redemption of senior notes



-





(1,150.0)

Proceeds from term loans



200.0





-

Payments on term loans



(750.0)





(500.0)

Net payments on other debt



(5.0)





(3.9)

Dividends paid to stockholders



(147.3)





(146.2)

Proceeds from employee stock compensation plans



125.9





103.4

Net cash flows from unremitted collections from factoring programs



(15.4)





(54.6)

Business combination contingent consideration payments



-





(16.7)

Other financing activities



(5.4)





(8.2)

Net cash used in financing activities



(597.2)





(1,026.7)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(4.3)





(6.8)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(30.3)





0.2

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



542.8





524.4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 512.5



$ 524.6



















(1) 2019 reflects approximately $168 million paid related to a patent litigation matter

















ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, unaudited)























































Three Months Ended

September 30,







































2019



2018



% Inc



Volume

/ Mix



Price



Foreign

Exchange



Americas

$ 1,179.2



$ 1,153.6





2.2

%

5.7

%

(3.4)

%

(0.1)

% EMEA



374.6





372.1





0.7





6.7





(1.9)





(4.1)



Asia Pacific



338.6





311.0





8.9





11.2





(2.4)





0.1



Total

$ 1,892.4



$ 1,836.7





3.0

%

6.8

%

(2.9)

%

(0.9)

%

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, unaudited)























































Three Months Ended

September 30,







































2019



2018



% Inc /

(Dec)



Volume

/ Mix



Price



Foreign

Exchange



Knees

$ 651.9



$ 627.9





3.8

%

7.5

%

(2.6)

%

(1.1)

% Hips



460.2





444.8





3.5





6.9





(2.6)





(0.8)



S.E.T



437.7





414.6





5.6





8.2





(2.0)





(0.6)



Spine & CMF



181.3





184.9





(1.9)





1.3





(2.6)





(0.6)



Dental



94.2





92.3





2.1





3.9





(0.9)





(0.9)



Other



67.1





72.2





(7.0)





10.3





(16.4)





(0.9)



Total

$ 1,892.4



$ 1,836.7





3.0

%

6.8

%

(2.9)

%

(0.9)

%