Zimmer Biomet Appoints Ellison M. Humphrey as Chief Transformation Officer

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that Ellison (Ellie) M. Humphrey has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer and will report directly to Bryan C. Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Humphrey joins Zimmer Biomet from global medical technology company Medtronic, where she held several leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Enterprise Excellence and Business Transformation. In her new role at Zimmer Biomet, Ms. Humphrey will be responsible for connecting key initiatives and implementing a higher level, more integrated transformation strategy across the organization.

"Ellie's extensive experience successfully connecting and overseeing global strategic initiatives for multinational corporations will prove invaluable to Zimmer Biomet as we continue to evolve our business to meet the demands of today's ever-changing healthcare landscape," said Mr. Hanson. "Her unique insights and deep industry expertise are critical as we continue to drive growth and work to advance our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world."

Prior to her 11-year tenure at Medtronic, Ms. Humphrey served as an associate principal at McKinsey & Company, advising corporate clients on growth, commercial, operational and business development strategies. She holds a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law, MBA from the Darden School of Business, and an AB, cum laude, from Harvard College.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

