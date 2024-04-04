Zimmer Biomet Becomes First and Only Official Medical Device Partner of Association of Pickleball Players, Professional Pickleball Association, and USA Pickleball

-- Zimmer Biomet Brings Joint Health Education and the Importance of Movement to America's Fastest-Growing Sport, Engaging the 48.3 Million Players, Fans of the Sport, and Raising Awareness as a Trusted Partner for Joint Replacement--

WARSAW, Ind., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced partnerships with three top pickleball organizations in the United States, becoming the first and only medical device partner for the sport of pickleball. As partners of Zimmer Biomet, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour), and USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball, have aligned with the company to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for the 48.3 million pickleball players1 and millions of spectators across the United States. Of those 48.3 million players, more than half of core players—those who play eight or more times a year—are 55 or older, and almost a third are 65-plus.2

"Pickleball continues to be one of America's fastest-growing sports—participation has grown by nearly 159% in just three years,3" said Ivan Tornos, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "Zimmer Biomet is the trusted partner for those who suffer from joint pain. We understand the important role of advanced technology in joint replacement, efficient recovery, and getting back to enjoying life both on and off the court. We are excited to work with each organization to support education about the health and wellness benefits of this incredible sport and to raise awareness of the importance of healthy bodies for players."

Pickleball's popularity extends beyond play on the court. Last year's USA Pickleball National Championships powered by the PPA Tour drew more than 50,000 spectators onsite and more than 2.6 million television viewers tuned in to 20+ hours of coverage of the tournament.4

Zimmer Biomet is an official partner to the APP, PPA Tour, and USA Pickleball and will present interactive, onsite activations showcasing product innovations, and educating and raising awareness of the importance of joint health. The company will serve as the Title Sponsor of the 2024 APP New York City Open on May 21-26 at the United States Tennis Association Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., Title Sponsor of a PPA Tour event, Title Sponsor for a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournament, as well as premier sponsor for several events across the country.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

