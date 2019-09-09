Zimmer Biomet Commences Commercial Release of Persona® Revision Knee System

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the Persona® Revision Knee System for revision knee replacement procedures. The Company expects to launch the system for patients in the United States over the coming weeks. This revision system offers anatomic components designed to match a patient's anatomy for a personalized fit. Available with a modern, intuitive instrumentation platform, the Persona Revision Knee System enables surgeons to take a personalized approach to addressing simple to complex revision procedures by offering the flexibility to utilize their preferred surgical approach.

The Persona Revision Knee System utilizes Zimmer Biomet's proprietary technologies that are designed to enhance optimal fit and function:

Zimmer Biomet's Trabecular Metal ™ Technology, a unique, highly porous biomaterial made from elemental tantalum with structural, functional and physiological properties similar to that of bone, is the only tantalum-based porous material on the market with over 20 years of history making it one of the most clinically documented technologies. 1-3

Technology, a unique, highly porous biomaterial made from elemental tantalum with structural, functional and physiological properties similar to that of bone, is the only tantalum-based porous material on the market with over 20 years of history making it one of the most clinically documented technologies. Vivacit-E® Highly Crosslinked Polyethylene (HXPE), a bearing surface with actively stabilized Vitamin E designed to protect against oxidation and maintain wear resistance and strength throughout the life of the implant.

"Persona Revision completes Zimmer Biomet's flagship Persona knee system and enhances our ecosystem of customer-centric solutions that address the needs of our customers and improve patient outcomes," said Ivan Tornos, Zimmer Biomet's Group President of Global Orthopedics. "The highly-anticipated release of Persona Revision provides surgeons with a full portfolio for the continuum of knee arthroplasty care and the ability to truly tailor an implant solution based on each patient's unique requirements."

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet .

References:

Bobyn, et al., Characterization of a New Porous Tantalum Biomaterial for Reconstructive Orthopaedics. 66th Annual AAOS 1999. Zhang, et al., Interfacial Frictional Behavior: Cancellous Bone, Cortical Bone, and a Novel Porous Tantalum Biomaterial. Journal of Musculoskeletal Research. 3:4, 245-251, 1999. Karageorgiou and Kaplan. Porosity of Biomaterial Scaffolds and Osteogenesis. Biomaterials. 26: 5474-91, 2005.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

