Zimmer Biomet Debuts WalkAI™ Artificial Intelligence Model to Predict Post-Operative Recovery Progress

WARSAW, Ind., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the release of WalkAI™, a dynamic artificial intelligence (AI) model that identifies patients1 who are predicted to have a lower gait speed outcome at 90 days after hip or knee surgery. WalkAI, the company's first AI-based solution, adds powerful predictive analytic capabilities to ZBEdge™, a suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies purposefully engineered to deliver transformative data-powered clinical insights with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

WalkAI uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze a patient's mobility to generate a personalized daily prediction of their gait (walking) speed at 90 days after surgery. The daily prediction is compared to anonymized, real-world data from the extensive ZBEdge database to identify when a patient's recovery may not be on track based on predicted low gait speed.

"Using a proprietary, Zimmer Biomet-developed artificial intelligence algorithm, WalkAI is the orthopedic industry's first and only AI-based model to create daily, personalized predictions and identify patients who may be exceptions to typical recovery curves in an effort to help surgeons mitigate or minimize poor outcomes," said Liane Teplitsky, President, Global Robotics and Technology & Data Solutions, Zimmer Biomet. "WalkAI is built from our wealth of anonymized ZBEdge data and is the first model to demonstrate our unique capability to deliver actionable predictions by connecting real-world data and AI through ZBEdge products and experiences."

WalkAI integrates with the mymobility® Care Management Platform, which collects patient gait data, through their iPhone®2 and when necessary, provides the WalkAI notification to healthcare professionals through the mymobility clinician dashboard.

"Our strategic prioritization and investment in R&D has solidified our position as an innovator in our space with breakthrough technologies like Persona IQ®, a first-to-world smart knee implant, mymobility Care Management Platform, ROSA® Robotics, and now, WalkAI, the first AI-based model in orthopedics to create daily personalized outcome predictions based on a patient's gait recovery," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer, Zimmer Biomet. "ZBEdge is realizing our bold vision of an interconnected ecosystem of digital and robotic technologies by sharing data and unlocking clinical insights, which is now enhanced by artificial intelligence modeling."

A first step for Zimmer Biomet's AI platform, WalkAI has been rolled out globally to a select group of mymobility users and will be widely available as part of ZBEdge by the end of March 2022. For more information on WalkAI, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com/zbedge.

Apple and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc.

1 Patients are assessed and identified by WalkAI from day 15 after surgery through day 40 after surgery. During this time period it is predicting what their gait speed will be at day 90 after surgery.

2 WalkAI utilizes patient gait data collected for patients using the mymobility application on an iPhone. It is not supported for patients using mymobility on Android or through their browser.





