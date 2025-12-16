Zimmer Biomet, OneStep Collaborate to Provide Enhanced Mobility Data to Patients and Surgeons to Help Improve Joint Procedure Recovery

OneStep's Clinically Validated Mobility Intelligence Technology to Integrate into Zimmer Biomet's mymobility® Care Management Platform to Further Enhance Recovery Monitoring

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and OneStep, the FDA-listed digital fall prevention and mobility intelligence platform, today announced an exclusive collaboration agreement aimed at delivering the orthopedic industry's most comprehensive set of mobility data to further empower surgeons to track recovery progress more effectively following joint replacement surgery and enable patients to play an active role in their recovery.

The collaboration will use OneStep's gait and mobility analytics that are captured on both iPhone® and Android™ smartphones and integrate the data directly into Zimmer Biomet's mymobility® Care Management Platform for orthopedic surgery patients. Users of mymobility have access to daily, objective insights across their joint replacement journey, from surgical preparation through recovery using only their smartphone. The integration enables remote assessment of gait and functional mobility powered by OneStep's clinically validated technology, delivered seamlessly through the mymobility app.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in continuing to connect the dots between surgical innovation, patient engagement and functional outcomes," said Robert Kraal, vice president and general manager of Connected Health at Zimmer Biomet. "By incorporating OneStep's advanced analytics into mymobility, we can further personalize and strengthen our ability to measure what matters most — how patients move in their daily lives — while keeping data capture effortless for patients and low-burden for clinicians."

The integration supports Zimmer Biomet's broader connected care strategy, which links technology, data and digital tools across the patient journey. Powered by analysis of more than one million gait cycles every day, OneStep's mobility intelligence provides one of the world's largest real-world mobility datasets. By embedding OneStep's mobility intelligence, Zimmer Biomet enhances its ability to monitor recovery trends, quantify function and support clinicians in tailoring rehabilitation programs with objective, real-world insights.

"Zimmer Biomet has set the standard for digital, connected orthopedic care, and our mobility intelligence is perfectly aligned to their vision," said Tomer Shussman, CEO of OneStep. "Together, we're transforming gait and mobility into a vital sign, empowering patients and providers with clinically meaningful data intended to improve outcomes."1

The mymobility Care Management Platform provides a guided orthopedic patient experience, including education, surveys, check-ins, messaging, video-guided post-operative exercises, gait and mobility metrics, analytics and telehealth applications — all with automation, data and insights for surgeons to monitor their patients' recovery process.

