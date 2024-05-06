Zimmer Biomet Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

As detailed in the report, Zimmer Biomet is committed to being a good corporate citizen and a leader in responsible, ethical business practices. Key highlights include:

Achieving the highest ever employee engagement levels since our 2015 merger . Our company-wide engagement index score increased a remarkable 7 points over 2022 results, with improved scores for 100% of the indicators.

. Our company-wide engagement index score increased a remarkable 7 points over 2022 results, with improved scores for 100% of the indicators. Furthering our commitment to integrating health equity into our business strategy . Our new Community Centered Care (C3) framework aims to increase patient access to quality care within underserved communities. The framework implements a multi-pronged approach that engages the health network to collaborate on insights and innovation to improve patient outcomes.

. Our new Community Centered Care (C3) framework aims to increase patient access to quality care within underserved communities. The framework implements a multi-pronged approach that engages the health network to collaborate on insights and innovation to improve patient outcomes. Continuing to make progress toward reaching our SBTi-approved goals of reducing carbon emissions. We reduced our 2023 Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) carbon emissions by more than 7% from our 2022 levels. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet is working with suppliers to increase transparency and improve environmental performance.

We reduced our 2023 Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) carbon emissions by more than 7% from our 2022 levels. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet is working with suppliers to increase transparency and improve environmental performance. Expanding Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) initiative. The flagship program aims to have no waste sent directly to landfill for disposal. In 2023, we moved this global initiative forward with 18 sites now internally certified, representing 60% of our in-scope global network.

The flagship program aims to have no waste sent directly to landfill for disposal. In 2023, we moved this global initiative forward with 18 sites now internally certified, representing 60% of our in-scope global network. Zero pending FDA Warning Letters as of December 2023 . As part of our commitment to drive greater accountability for compliance with, and sustained improvements in, our global quality system, we cleared our single outstanding FDA Warning Letter in December 2023 .

As part of our commitment to drive greater accountability for compliance with, and sustained improvements in, our global quality system, we cleared our single outstanding FDA Warning Letter in . Continuing our focus on quality management programs and performance. For the second year in a row, Zimmer Biomet maintained fewer than 10 product recalls in the year.

Ivan Tornos, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet, commented, "I am incredibly proud of the progress we made this year in advancing sustainability initiatives across all facets of our business. From reducing our carbon footprint and minimizing waste to increasing engagement within our workforce, we have achieved key milestones that demonstrate accountability and growth. Our Sustainability Report serves as a roadmap for our ongoing efforts to deliver value for our patients, customers and team members."

Find the full report on https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com/corporate-governance/sustainability-report

