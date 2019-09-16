Zimmer Biomet Receives FDA Clearance of JuggerStitch™ Meniscal Repair Device

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, has announced 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the JuggerStitch™ meniscal repair device. The JuggerStitch device is the next generation of this pioneering meniscus repair technology to receive 510(k) clearance and it will now be available to the U.S. market.

"Traditional knotted meniscal fixator repair devices typically use hard plastic anchors and surface knots that can damage cartilage, increasing the risk of complications down the line," said Keith Lawhorn MD, OrthoVirginia. "The JuggerStitch device offers a less invasive, all-suture, knotless approach to meniscal repair procedures and allows me to improve treatment outcomes for my patients."

The unique design of the JuggerStitch implant features two soft anchors connected by a knotless, self-locking suture loop. This technology is designed to improve tissue preservation and enhance the surgeon's control of the tissue compression at the repair site when compared to implants that use a sliding knot to lock the repair.

"Zimmer Biomet is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and solutions, like the next-generation JuggerStitch meniscal repair device, to help surgeons alleviate pain, restore peak performance and improve the quality of life for patients," said Dr. Andrew Freiberg, Zimmer Biomet's Chief Medical Officer. "Our comprehensive sports medicine portfolio provides a variety of options that help patients throughout the care continuum."

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this release.

ZBH-Corp

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zimmerbiomet.com

