Zimmer Biomet Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

Acquisition Expands Hip Portfolio with Artificial Intelligence-Driven Surgical Guidance System

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire OrthoGrid Systems, Inc., (OrthoGrid) a privately-held medical technology company focused on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven surgical guidance systems for total hip replacement. The acquisition includes OrthoGrid's AI-powered, fluoroscopy-based surgical assistance platform Hip AI®, as well as two additional FDA-cleared orthopedic applications and over 40 patents.

Surgical guidance systems often rely on CT-based imaging which can result in a backlog of CT exams and, in turn, impact operating room (OR) workflow and efficiency. Fluoroscopy-based surgical guidance is a technique that uses real-time X-ray imaging to help guide procedures and improve surgical accuracy and safety. Unlike CT scans, fluoroscopy-based systems do not require preoperative preparation, allow real-time navigation with up-to-date images, and provide convenient bedside access to motion imaging.

"OrthoGrid's AI systems address the rapidly growing market demand for fluoroscopy-based surgical guidance solutions while strengthening our portfolio of hip offerings that drive intraoperative efficiencies and improve the quality of life for patients," said Jim Lancaster, President, Recon and Global Headquarters Executive Director at Zimmer Biomet.

OrthoGrid's Hip AI system provides real-time image analysis, automated measurements of leg length and offset, and guidance on optimal cup placement while maintaining a small OR footprint. In addition, surgeons can tailor Hip AI to align with their specific technique and workflow.

"We pride ourselves on being customer-centric and Hip AI exemplifies our commitment to offer solutions that meet the specific needs of each surgeon," added Lancaster.

"The agreement with Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in orthopedics, will significantly accelerate our shared goal of addressing challenging orthopedic problems with innovative technology solutions," said Edouard Saget, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of OrthoGrid.

"While early, the launch of our AI-driven intraoperative surgical guidance platform has received positive feedback from hip surgeons across the U.S. and we are excited to expand our reach through this acquisition," said Richard Boddington, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of OrthoGrid.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid, founded in 2012, provides intraoperative alignment navigation via procedure-specific musculoskeletal applications for THA, Hip Preservation, and Trauma. Its AI-enabled surgical guidance technology imports images from C-arm image intensifiers to reveal and correct fluoroscopic distortion and helps surgeons achieve desirable and reproducible surgical outcomes. OrthoGrid is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with research facilities located in Strasbourg, France. Its technology is distributed in North America and Asia. Learn more at www.OrthoGrid.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

