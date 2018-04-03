Zimmerman Adds Leadership to Automotive Division

Gall has an extensive and impressive background in the industry. With 30 plus years of experience, he has helped sell hundreds of thousands of cars. He started his career at 21-years-old and quickly achieved many accolades that included work with the 'who's who' of the automotive sector. Some of the brands he has impacted include, but are not limited to, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Jaguar and Chevrolet. Gall ran multiple dealerships and platforms throughout the country most notably with United Auto Group, O 'Brien Automotive Team, Planet Automotive, Rick Case Honda and Powerhouse, The Kelly and Feldman Organizations.

Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of the agency said, "I've known Steve for over 25 years and have great respect for the work he does. I consider him one of the best 'car guys' in the industry and we have always talked about working together. I'm happy we finally made it happen because I'm sure he will lead our Automotive Division to achieving even greater goals."

"Serving over 1,700 auto dealer rooftops, Zimmerman is the largest and best Automotive Agency in the country, bar none; and I am very honored to be part of this great machine. I have always admired Zimmerman's success, and I'm very excited to bring my knowledge and expertise to the agency," said Steven Gall.

This hiring follows a string of over 75 new positions hired to support the growth of existing accounts like Nissan, for adding on their national brand work, and new accounts like McDonald's, Gabe's and others.

