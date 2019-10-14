Zimmerman Advertising Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness
Oct 14, 2019, 09:57 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmerman advertising is beaming in support for breast cancer awareness. The Fort Lauderdale-based company has bathed its 130,000-square-foot building in pink light for the month of October, recognized as breast cancer awareness month.
Zimmerman's headquarters is in the business district off Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, visible to tens of thousands of commuters on Interstate 95. The agency believes lighting up the building will serve as a powerful demonstration of hope for all of those suffering from breast cancer.
Zimmerman said it was inspired by long-time client and partner AutoNation and its advertising campaign, Drive Pink. In addition to advertising and giving away pink license plates with every car service or sale, the automobile giant has raised and donated over $20 million to fund life-saving cancer research to date.
"As an agency, our mission is to be relentless in our fight, but never rest in the glory … and this is the most important fight there is," said Zimmerman founder and Chairman Jordan Zimmerman. "Lighting up our building is something we believe will symbolize our passion for finding a cure and inspire others to do the same."
Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and Michaels. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.
