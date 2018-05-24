Zimmerman Appoints Brad Higdon to Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to Mullen, Higdon spent more than a decade with The Martin Agency where he led the GEICO business among many other client relationships. Additionally, his retail and brand experience includes Microsoft Retail, Ulta Beauty, Michelin, Kraft Foods and SABMiller.

Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman added, "Brad is a smart marketing athlete that will help our agency in many ways. Because of his experience with integration coupled with his hunger and ambition, he fit with everything we look for in a CMO."

"When you consider all of the shifting dynamics in retail today, it can be incredibly daunting for brands to keep pace. But there's also tremendous upside for the ones that figure it out. That's what excites me most about joining Zimmerman. I'm not aware of a better-positioned or more capable agency to help brands grow their retail business than Zimmerman. My goal is help make sure those brands know that Zimmerman is here to help them succeed," said Higdon.

"We took our time and talked to a lot of great candidates before hiring Brad. It was important for us to introduce someone to the team who meshes well with our culture and who's skill set would complement the team already in place," said Zimmerman Advertising Founder and Chairman, Jordan Zimmerman.

This hiring follows a string of over 75 new positions to support the growth of existing accounts like Nissan, and new accounts like McDonald's, Hair Cuttery, Lazydays and others.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Advance America, Five Below, AutoNation, Chuck E. Cheese's, La-Z-Boy and Michaels. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

